THREE OF THE BEST: BOTTOMLESS BRUNCHES WITH A TWIST

Bottomless brunch is BIG in the capital, and with endless options to choose from we’ve rounded up three of the best in London, transporting you across the globe with our top picks for a free-flowing, free-spirited weekend.

M THREADNEEDLE STREET: TOKYO BRUNCH – EVERY SATURDAY – CITY

A love letter to the world’s largest metropolis, M Threadneedle Street brings a bottomless brunch like no other with its new Tokyo Brunch. Surrounded by Sakura blossoms, resident DJs will be spinning the decks with weekend soundtracks every Saturday, and for those looking to take it up a notch, sing your heart out in the restaurant’s new Karaoke Room. The Saturday brunch includes starter sharing plates of dim sum, wagyu beef & tofu bao buns, pork belly yakitori followed by mains such as chicken ramen and kimchi fried rice alongside 90 minutes of unlimited cocktails from classics to oriental serves. Three courses plus unlimited cocktails: £70 per person. Upgrade to free-flowing Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne for an additional £70 per person.

www.mrestaurants.co.uk/events-news/tokyo-brunch/

CINNAMON BAZAAR: BOMBAY BRUNCH – EVERY SUNDAY – COVENT GARDEN

It’s all about samosas and mimosas at the spicy new Sunday DJ brunch at Cinnamon Bazaar on Covent Garden’s Maiden Lane. Add an extra kick of flavour to your weekend with live Bombay beats courtesy of the restaurant’s resident DJs, a menu bursting with chaats and curries, big plates and biriyanis. Raise your spirits and make Sunday extra special with a bottomless option on drinks – enjoy limitless prosecco, draught beer, mimosas or mocktails for £29, or upgrade to free-flowing champagne for £58 per person. Tables available from 12-4pm (last seating 3:45pm).

www.cinnamon-bazaar.com

GAUCHO: ARGENTINIAN BRUNCH – EVERY SATURDAY – LONDON, LEEDS & MANCHESTER

The Gaucho Brunch menu includes signature breakfast staples sprinkled with modern South American twists, accompanied by 90 minutes of free-flowing drinks, all to be enjoyed against a backdrop of live music. Tuck into free-flowing sharing starters such as Argentinian sausages, prawn tostadas, empanadas and beetroot ceviche before diving into mains of Gaucho’s signature marinated churrasco de cuadrill or hearty brunch burger.

Designed for all the brunch babes and besties out there, Gaucho’s fiery fiesta filled brunch offers a truly authentic taste of a lively Latin party every Saturday from 11am until 4pm.

Three course including unlimited starters and free-flowing cocktails – £70 London, £65 Leeds & Manchester

https://gauchorestaurants.com/events/gaucho-brunch/

