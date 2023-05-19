A Destination for Everyone’s Travel Bucket List

Patmos Aktis Suites & Spa Opens for the Season Today

Opening for the season today, Patmos Aktis Suites & Spa is inviting guests to bask in spiritual solace and serene seclusion and experience Greece at its most authentic. Perfectly positioned to explore one of the Dodecanese’s most unspoilt islands, the resort boasts a prime location in Grikos Bay, evoking a sense of peace and tranquillity with exclusivity seekers and urban escapists flocking to the bay’s crystal-clear waters to recharge in the most picturesque of settings this summer. A haven for cultured explorers, Patmos Aktis is a secluded, contemporary retreat inspired by the island’s authentic heritage and rich history. Its 56 spacious rooms and elegant suites effortlessly provide a sanctuary to switch off from the outside world, whilst the resort’s exterior pays homage to the island’s charming villages through its Cycladic design and whitewashed walls.

Home to the only 5-star wellness centre in Patmos, Anasa Spa provides a bespoke approach to wellbeing with an exceptional range of treatments offered by award-winning holistic skincare brand “Ila” to rejuvenate the body and mind. The cosmopolitan Greek haven also boasts two waterfront restaurants which serve gastronomic creations ranging from traditional Greek recipes to contemporary international dishes in a tranquil setting overlooking the island’s famed sunsets. Guests of Patmos Aktis are invited to uncover the island’s numerous unspoilt beaches, seaside shacks serving up traditional fare and freshly caught seafood or venture through Chora, the culture-filled capital home to a spirited nightlife and streets lined with bustling boutiques. A destination to enjoy solo, with a loved one or as a group, the island is an idyllic alternative for those seeking a Grecian getaway this season and Patmos Aktis Suites & Spa the perfect base to explore from within.Rates start from £107 per night.

The quickest way to get to Patmos from the UK is to fly to Kos and then board a ferry direct to the island.

To book and for more information, visit: https://www.patmosaktis.gr/

