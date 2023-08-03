BAR + BLOCK STEAKHOUSE

ENJOY A NEW MENU INSPIRED BY THE MED AT STEAKHOUSE BAR + BLOCK THIS SUMMER

Take a trip to the Mediterranean with Bar + Block as the contemporary steakhouse showcases flavours from across the sea with a selection of dishes fresh off the grill, designed to transport your tastebuds to Italy, Greece and beyond.

Cooked over charcoal on the Kopa oven, start off with a selection of small plates, including signature Pulled

beef and houmous flatbread drizzled with chilli garlic and King scallops with garlic and samphire or opt for a fresh Tomato bruschetta with red onion and basil on a garlic flatbread. Packed full of flavours, mains include a Chicken Souvlaki served on a stone-baked flatbread with houmous and homemade tzatziki, and a Harissa Salmon fillet with charcoal-grilled vegetables and mixed grains, alongside vegan GARDEN GOURMET® Koftas, handmade on-site with red peppers and onions.

Renowned for 30-day aged steaks, hand-cut to order and sourced from British & Irish Angus breeds, diners can also enjoy a selection of cuts from fillet and sirloin to rump and ribeye, along with an ever-changing Butcher’s Block special.

Round off your trip with a choice of summery desserts, including a zesty Lemon tart, boozy Tiramisu with brandy-soaked sponge or a traditional Italian Affogato.

At the bar, pair your meal with a selection of delicious tipples from expert mixologists. Ready for warmer weather, new serves include a Watermelon negroni served in a mini carafe, a Limoncello spritz topped with prosecco and Tiramisu martini – a sweet mix of Stambecco tiramisu liqueur with Baileys Irish cream, tiramisu syrup, shaken with milk and whipping cream and served with a tiramisu cream. What’s more, there’s a 2-4-1 offer available every day from 5pm-7pm.

Running throughout the summer months, get a taste of the Med at Bar + Block at one of its seven London locations, from Aldgate and Kings Cross to Southwark, Paddington and Wimbledon.

Bar + Block

www.barandblock.co.uk/en-gb

T: @barandblock / I: @barandblock / F: barandblock

Aldgate

66 Alie Street, London, E1 8PX

King’s Cross

26-30 York Way, Kings Cross, N1 9AA

Hammersmith

Brook House, Shepherds Bush Road, Hammersmith, London, W6 7AN

Paddington

North Wharf Road, Paddington, London, W21LF

Southwark

New Marlborough Yard, Ufford Street, SE1 8LE

Sutton

St. Nicholas Way, Sutton, SM1 1AT

Wimbledon

153-161 The Broadway, Wimbledon, SW19 1NE

For more information, please contact Megan Vigar or Jessy Croghan on Bar+BlockPR@rochecom.com or

call 020 7436 1111

