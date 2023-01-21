INTRODUCING FLIPPING FANTASTIC CREPES AT THE HIPPODROME

For a truly couture approach to crêpes, head to Crêpeaffaire at The Hippodrome where French culture meets British urban cool in the heart of Leicester Square.

Offering perfectly thin sweet and savoury hand-crafted crêpes, made with organic flour and natural

ingredients, to eat in or take-away, Crêpeaffaire at The Hippodrome offers a modern take on this traditional Breton fayre. And, with cocktails on tap, vegan and gluten-free options, plus accessible prices – savoury crêpes start from just £7 – Crêpeaffaire is flipping great choice from breakfast through to lunch and dinner, to satisfy sweet cravings as well as late-night munchies.

Start the day right with Crêpeaffaire‘s All Day Breakfast crêpes include Eggs Benedict with Wiltshire ham, egg, cheddar, hollandaise sauce and the American classic of Maple and Bacon. Other savoury choices come if the form of Ultimate Ham and Cheddar, Avocado Superveg with tomato, spinach, mushrooms, cheddar, avocado and mixed seeds and Mexican Chicken with BBQ chicken, Mexican style rice, salsa, chilli, cheddar and avocado. Catering for all dietary requirements, there are plenty of vegan options and gluten-free buckwheat galettes.

For those with a sweet tooth the possibilities are endless, but the signature must-tries are creations made exclusively for the Hippodrome. The Gold Standard, the Rolls Royce of crêpes, comes with lashings of Belgian & white chocolate, crowned with chocolate gold balls, gold cream and gold leaf whilst the Butterscotch & Baileys is topped with cinnamon, banana slices and butterscotch sauce, served with a shot of Baileys on the side.

As day turns to night (or even afternoon!), enjoy mixologist grade, bar-strength cocktails on tap with your crêpe. The duo you never knew you needed, cocktail and crêpe pairings include Get Lucky, a Love You Lotus Biscoff crêpe with whipped cream with an Aperol Spritz and the Oh So Pisco, a classic Lemon and Sugar crêpe perfectly complemented with a sharp Pisco Sour.

Shakes come in a variety of flavours, from salted caramel to coffee, and include vegan and ‘hard’ options featuring a shot of rum or Baileys. The menu also includes ice cream sundaes, pastries, coffee, teas, soft drinks.

For those on the go and when time is of the essence, order from the Crêpe & Roll counter with crêpes rolled and ready to be enjoyed as you explore the city, opt for Oreo Nutella Melt (enough said), Ultimate Nutella (we’re talking double helpings!!) and Vegan Death by Chocolate (topped with vegan brownie).

Crêpeaffaire at The Hippodrome – flipping awesome crêpes, all day, every day.

Crêpeaffaire at The Hippodrome

Cranbourn Street, Leicester Square, London WC2H 7JH

www.hippodromecasino.com

