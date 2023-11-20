KNIVES AT THE READY WITH A NEW STEAK SHARING EXPERIENCE

Come together to share the love as London’s contemporary steakhouse Bar + Block launches a new steak sharing experience that packs a real bite. Raising the steaks this month, diners can indulge in a classic 16oz chateaubriand or two speciality prime cuts, paired with sides and a bottle of wine to share for just £90.

With seven locations across London, fulfil your carnivorous cravings with a great choice of fine cuts at Bar + Block, all sourced from British and Irish Angus breeds and matured for at least 30 days to ensure maximum flavour, before being meticulously hand cut by the steakhouse’s passionate experts on site.

Choose from a prized 16oz Chateaubriand for two or mix and match with speciality cuts such as a 10oz Spiral cut Angus fillet, marinated for 24 hours in garlic. All steaks are accompanied by Beef dripping triple-cooked chips (or go big with extra sides including the Truffle-flavoured mac and cheese), along with a bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon to pair.

For those who don’t fancy sharing, there is also a selection of new seasonal dishes, including Tandoori lamb chops, inspired by the flavours of India, or opt for a Plant-based koftas with red pepper, onions and served with a stone-baked flatbread.

End on a decadent note with a choice of desserts including the Caramelised banoffee cheesecake and Belgian chocolate cookie dough, both cooked in the Kopa oven.

At the bar, sip your way through the speciality cocktail menu crafted by the Bar + Block’s expert mixologists; with two for one signature serves available every day from 4pm-8pm, including a punchy Pomegranate gin sour.

With sites nationwide, the new Bar + Block steak sharing experience is now available to book at £90 per couple, inclusive of a bottle of Jim Barry ‘Cover Drive’ Cabernet Sauvignon. Book your spot now for the ultimate feast with mates and dates.

Bar + Block

www.barandblock.co.uk/en-gb

T: @barandblock / I: @barandblock / F: barandblock

