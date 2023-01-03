WHERE TO EAT & DRINK THIS JANUARY

This January, dine out without breaking the bank and take advantage of a range of eating and drinking offers in the capital and beyond, from happy hour deals to seriously good set menus, and everything in between.

GAUCHO TO BRING ‘EAT OUT TO HELP OUT’ BACK WITH £10 OFF WHEN DINING

Available at all Gaucho restaurants In a time when we’re all feeling the pinch, the 18-strong group of modern Argentinian steak restaurants, Gaucho, is bringing back its own version of the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Enjoy £10 off any bill in any restaurant, from London to Liverpool, Monday – Wednesday from 2nd – 31st January with a £40 minimum spend. It would be a mis-steak not to snap up this offer!

NO CORKAGE BYOB MONDAYS AT GANYMEDE

Belgravia Head to bar and dining room Ganymede every Monday, for lunch or dinner, with your favourite bottle of wine and enjoy no corkage fee this January. There’s plenty on the menu to get excited about, so have a peruse beforehand and pick your perfect pour to bring along with you. A crisp Riesling is ideal alongside Ganymede’s indulgent Gorgonzola and rocket risotto with red wine poached pears and caramelised walnuts; whilst the Rich roast lamb saddle with olive oil potatoes, niçoise dressing, green beans and rosemary is calling out for a glass of Cab Sav.

ENJOY LUNCH AND BOTTOMLESS TEA & COFFEE AT DRAKE & MORGAN

Available at all 17 Drake & Morgan London bars, including The Folly, Drake & Morgan King’s Cross, The Refinery Bankside and The Anthologist Escape your four walls and cosy-up at any Drake & Morgan bar across the city with the new Work From D&M package. Find a spot in one of the spacious heated bars and make use of the unlimited Wi-fi alongside bottomless tea, coffee and a lunch dish for just £18.95. Opt for any burger with chips; a nourishing Winter Rainbow Bowl Salad; or a warming Green Coconut Curry to fuel your day and leave Pret for another day!

FEED THE FAMILY FOR UNDER £20 AT BREWERS FAYRE – Available nationwide

Offering great value affordable food for the whole family, a meal for four comes in under £20 at Brewers Fayre this January. Available Monday to Friday, 12pm-6pm, two adults can enjoy two main courses for under £10 when ordering dishes like Fish & Chips, Smothered Chicken and Lasagne from the Daytime Value Menu, whilst little mouths can enjoy a three-course meal for only £4.99, with every main containing at least two of their five a day.

RECEIVE £10 OFF WHEN DINING AT YOUNG’S PUBS – Available across London and South of England

Enjoy a tasty £10 off when dining this January at any of Young’s 200. pubs. Simply make sure you have the On Tap app to be treated to £10 off when spending £30 on dining. Available to new and existing app users, enjoy up to a third of your food bill – head to the ‘Treats’ section on the Young’s On Tap app to redeem (T&Cs apply).

£5 COCKTAILS AT LITTLE DOOR & CO. – Available at various sites

Famed across town for redefining the House Party genre, head to the Little Door & Co for wallet friendly tipples at just £5. Running every weekday from 5-8pm, enjoy creamy Espresso Martinis at The Little Orange Door (Clapham), savour a G&T at The Little Blue Door (Fulham) or spice up your after-work drinks with a punchy Picante at The Little Yellow Door (Notting Hill) or Soho’s The Little Scarlet Door (4pm-6pm from Monday to Thursday, and 2pm-6pm across Friday to Sunday).

SET LUNCH OR A PRE-THEATRE MENU FOR UNDER £30 RAILS RESTAURANT

King’s Cross Expect modern British dishes with a French twist, at the new RAILS brasserie at King Cross’ Great Northern Hotel. Enjoy two courses for £22 (£28pp for three), with the option to add a glass of house red or white wine for £5 when ordering from the new set lunch and pre-theatre menus. Expect starters of roasted beetroot with tahini dressing, pomegranate and lamb’s lettuce, show-stopping mains including Flat Iron Steak Frites with a rich and creamy béarnaise sauce and sweet treats of a traditional Île Flottante dessert with custard cream.

LUNCH + DINNER AT BAR + BLOCK FROM £12.95 – Available nationwide.

Whether you fancy a quick lunch or an early dinner, Bar + Block has the perfect combo for you. Available Monday to Friday from 11:30am – 5pm, enjoy two courses for just £12.95 or make it three courses for £14.95. Renowned for high-quality steaks hand-cut to order, indulge in dishes from classic Steak + Frites to a juicy handmade Beef burger or Open club sandwich served with signature fries. There’s also a 2-4-1 happy hour offer, available on selected cocktails and mocktails every day.

BAG A CREAMS CAFE BUNDLE BARGAIN – Available to purchase for dine in only.

Whether you’re after a solo sweet treat or a fun family feast, there’s a Creams Cafe bundle to suit every wallet and dessert dream. Pick from ultra-good value bundles including a Signature Cookie Dough Bundle (£9.45) featuring a truly tempting Triple Treat Cookie Dough and a hot drink of your choice; and The Sweet Fix Family Bundle (£17.45), the perfect pick for the whole family to enjoy.

