Afternoon Tea Week (8th – 14th August)

WHERE TO CELEBRATE AFTERNOON TEA WEEK 2022

LONDON

Drake & Morgan x Sipsmith Afternoon Tea (Various locations)

www.drakeandmorgan.co.uk/sipsmith-afternoon-tea/

Drake & Morgan at King’s Cross, The Folly, The Sipping Room, The Refinery Bankside, The Happenstance, The Anthologist & Devonshire Terrace.

Let the fun beGIN! Leading cocktail bar group, Drake & Morgan, has partnered with Sipsmith Gin for the ultimate Afternoon Tea experience. Kick things off with a classic G&T followed by a delicious gin cocktail (including an innovative Gin Hot Chocolate), before tucking into sweet and savoury treats like mini fish & chips, Brick Lane salt beef bagels, hot chocolate brownie and strawberries and cream.

£49.95 for two

Parisian afternoon at Mariage Frères (Covent Garden)

www.mariagefreres.com

Enjoy a delicate tea-infused afternoon in the stunning Salon de Thé at luxury French tea emporium, Mariage Frères. Select from over 1,000 aromatic varieties and dive into a Parisian Afternoon Tea, complete with freshly baked scones, smoked salmon sandwiches infused with Paris Marais tea and perfect pastries: or the Covent Garden Afternoon Tea with a delicate black olive soufflé, and ginger and lemongrass chicken ballotine with polenta.

£33 per person, Covent Garden Tea at £39

The Franklin London Alice in Wonderland Afternoon Tea (Kensington)

www.collezione.starhotels.com/en/our-hotels/the-franklin-london

Take a tumble down the rabbit hole with The Franklin London for a truly tempting afternoon tea, inspired by Alice in Wonderland and the recent exhibition at the V&A “Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser”. Offering an imaginative twist on what a modern-day Alice might have eaten after her adventures in Wonderland, enjoy choices from a fluffy bun filled with crab meat to a caramel cupcake decorated with a white rabbit and caterpillar. Available Monday to Sunday from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm.

£50 per person or £65 per person with a glass of champagne

High Chai at Cinnamon Bazaar (Covent Garden)

www.cinnamon-bazaar.com

Rooted in West Bengali tradition – the province of India in which Executive Chef Vivek grew up – High Chai at Cinnamon Bazaar brings a perfectly balanced note of fire and spice to the traditional tea-time spread. Finger sandwiches are replaced with fragrant treats likes the Kadhai spiced paneer roll and inventive chaat bites, followed by sweet delights such as Shrikhand cheesecake and saffron macarons.

£27.50 per person

G & Tea Experience at Manetta’s Bar (Mayfair)

Raise a glass and indulge in the new “G & Tea” experience at Manetta’s Bar, located within the opulent surroundings of luxury boutique hotel, Flemings Mayfair. Enjoy a decadent Cream Tea featuring an assortment of freshly baked patisseries and fragrant tea blends from East India Tea Company alongside your choice of one of three refreshing and botanical gin tipples, including Whitley Neill Raspberry Gin, Salcombe Gin Rosé and Nicholson London Dry Gin. Or there’s the option to try all three gins for an additional £25. Available every Wednesday – Saturday from 1pm – 4pm, from 1st – 31st August. Book the experience online here.

£45 per person

Royally British Afternoon Tea at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane (Green Park)

www.fourseasons.com/london/dining/

Nestled in the heart of Mayfair and a stone’s throw from Buckingham Palace, celebrate Her Majesty the Queen at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane. Served in the opulent surroundings of Amaranto Lounge or On The Terrace, enjoy a royal-themed afternoon tea of intricately designed pastries including a fruitcake inspired by The Queen and Prince Philip’s wedding cake in 1947, almond Battenberg and freshly baked scones with clotted cream and jams, with a glass of champagne or range of JING teas.

£62 per person

Cinnamon Kitchen City’s Al Fresco High Chai (Liverpool Street)

www.cinnamon-kitchen.com/london-city/#the-restaurant

Acclaimed chef Vivek Singh has announced a brand-new High Chai menu at Cinnamon Kitchen City, which can be enjoyed al fresco on the all-weather, covered terrace on Devonshire Square. Bringing fire and spice to the traditional tea-time spread, the new menu, available 3pm-5pm Friday to Sunday, is inspired by Vivek’s roots in West Bengal, as well as his love of modern culinary techniques and British ingredients. Think samosa and watermelon chaat, kadhai chicken puffs and delicately spiced shrikhand cheesecake.

£28 per person

A Cigar and Afternoon Tea Experience at Aquavit London (St James’s Market)

www.aquavitrestaurants.com

Available exclusively during Afternoon Tea Week, enjoy a unique afternoon tea and cigar experience unlike any other. Enjoy a guided tasting of the Perdomo 10th Anniversary Maduro cigar – a smooth and soft smoke with sweet notes of cocoa, espresso, caramel and pepper, designed to pair perfectly with Lalani & Co’s 1st Flush Darjeeling. Alongside this, tuck into Scandi sweet and savoury treats from Head Chef Jonas Karlsson. Enjoy open sandwiches laden with shrimp, lemon and dill, or roast beef and punch pickled cucumbers, alongside delicate handmade pastries. No afternoon tea would be complete without scones – here they are freshly baked and accompanied by clotted cream and cloudberry jam.

£64 per person

COUNTRY

Afternoon Tea at Horwood House (Buckinghamshire)

www.horwoodhouse.co.uk

Visit the Grade-II listed country house hotel, Horwood House, for its brand-new afternoon tea. Begin with a selection of finger sandwiches, before tucking into savoury bites of pork belly and black truffle sausage roll and mini coronation chicken brioches. Those with a sweet tooth won’t be disappointed with freshly baked cherry scones, as well as a selection of desserts created by the hotel’s dedicated pastry chef. Highlights include a pistachio and raspberry tart and a rhubarb and custard choux bun.

£35 per person

The Great British Afternoon Tea at Down Hall (Essex)

www.downhall.co.uk

For a sensational summer treat, head to luxury Essex country house hotel, Down Hall, and enjoy a quintessentially British afternoon tea in the hotel’s recently refurbished lounge or on the newly launched al-fresco terrace. Delicious finger sandwiches are followed by freshly baked scones and sweet treats of lemon meringue tart, dark chocolate delice and Earl Grey cake with lavender buttercream.

£30 per person

Michelin Prepared Afternoon Tea at Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens (West Sussex)

www.leonardsleegardens.co.uk/afternoon-tea-at-leonardslee-house

Crafted by Head Chef Jean Delport of the Michelin-starred Restaurant Interlude, indulge in a luxury afternoon tea experience that includes classic, sparkling and savoury options for adults and children at Leonardslee House in West Sussex. Set within the drawing room of anItalianate mansion with spectacular views across 240-acre gardens, enjoy a menu using foraged and locally sourced ingredients with dishes including chicken liver parfait, smoked raisin brioche; delicate finger sandwiches and a selection of seasonal patisserie.

From £28 per child and £50 per adult for classic afternoon tea

Thai Afternoon Tea & Spa Day at Careys Manor & SenSpa (New Forest)

www.spa.senspa.co.uk/packages/thai-tea-spa-experience/

Luxury country manor house hotel in the heart of the New Forest, Careys Manor & SenSpa, invites guests to enjoy a new Thai afternoon tea and spa day for something a little different this Afternoon Tea Week. The unique package includes a Thai-inspired afternoon tea in the tranquil Zen Garden restaurant – featuring savoury classics such as spring rolls and prawn toast followed by sweet treats including fruit scones, banana fritters and pineapple carpaccio – alongside use of the award-winning SenSpa facilities for two hours.

£79 per person

NATIONWIDE

Patisserie Valerie Afternoon Tea (Nationwide Delivery and In-Store)

www.patisserie-valerie.co.uk

Toast with your teacup at Patisserie Valerie! Lovingly handcrafted by skilled master bakers, Madame Valerie’s Afternoon Tea for Two features all your favourite patisserie in miniature form, from strawberry and black forest gateaux to chocolate eclairs, jam doughnuts and fluffy choux buns. Sweet treats are served alongside plain and fruit scones, clotted cream, strawberry jam, dainty artisan sandwiches and refillable tea.

Available for nationwide delivery as well as 42 café locations in the UK.

£34.95 for two people

Brewers Fayre Afternoon Tea (Various locations)

www.brewersfayre.co.uk/en-gb/afternoon-tea

Have an afternoon treat without breaking the bank at Brewers Fayre and its newly launched Afternoon Tea experience. Served Monday to Saturday from 11am-5pm, indulge in a selection of sandwiches including cucumber, coronation chicken and cheese with tomato, along with freshly baked traditional scones with lashings of jam and clotted cream. With the option to upgrade your experience with a glass of fizz, the tea is available nationwide select Brewers Fayre pubs, plus at Cookhouse + Pub and Table Table.

£14.99 for two or £19.99 for two with Prosecco

Searcys Afternoon Tea (Various locations)

www.searcys.co.uk/afternoon-tea-by-searcys

The Gherkin, St Pancras Brasserie & Champagne Bar, 116 Pall Mall, The Pump Room, Blenheim Palace

Celebrating its 175th anniversary, Searcys has been leading the way in offering the most beautiful of afternoon teas, served in some of the UK’s most unique and historic settings in London and beyond. Choose from a sky-high tea at the very top of The Gherkin or have a decadent experience in the elegant settings of the Pump Room in Bath. Experts in Champagne, Searcys’ afternoon teas are a bubbly affair, all served with glasses of fizz from well-established houses, alongside options for limitless pours.

From £35 per person or £49 per person with a glass of champagne

The Lost & Found (Various locations)

www.the-lostandfound.co.uk

Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds, Sheffield, Knutsford

Treat yourself to a little slice of extravagance at avant-garde bar and restaurants, The Lost & Found, for a charming afternoon tea jam-packed with savoury mouthfuls. Dine on chicken rolls and beetroot and goats’ cheese tart, plus dainty sweet treats of chocolate brownie and Victoria sponge cake. And as no afternoon tea would be complete without the perfect tipple; choose a refreshing cocktail or a bottle of fizz.

£18.95 per person, £23.95 per person with cocktails, £26.95 with a glass of champagne

