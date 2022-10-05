SEARCYS LONDON

FREE FIZZ FOR EVERYONE ON SEARCYS DAY CELEBRATING 175 YEARS

Say cheers on Wednesday 19th October as British restaurateur, Searcys, raises a glass to its inaugural Searcys Day marking 175 years of hospitality, indulgence and generosity. Champagne will be flowing at Searcys restaurants and bars throughout the day, with actors taking you back in time to the Victorian era.

To celebrate the big 1-7-5, diners can enjoy a complimentary glass of fizz when dining at its Champagne Bar at 116 Pall Mall, Searcys at the Gherkin, St Pancras Brasserie and Searcys at the Barbican. Visit any of these Searcys’ venues and receive a custom-made shilling token as a memento of Searcys’ important milestone along with a free glass of Searcys cuvée.

As one of the oldest British catering and events companies, established in London in 1847, there will also be Victorian actors popping up across the capital with tales of Searcys’ heritage, honouring the company’s founder, Victorian entrepreneur John Searcy, whose legacy still lives on through the portfolio of venues in the capital and beyond.

If you are unable to make it on the day, simply head online and book to dine with the code “SEARCYSDAY” to redeem your glass of fizz, available on bookings until 19th November*.

Raise a glass this October and join the celebrations at Searcys restaurants and bars, with more information on www.searcys.co.uk.

Make it Special. Make it Searcys. Discover more at www.searcys.co.uk

