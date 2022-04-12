NIKO Seaside Resort | MGallery Hotel Collection

NOW OPEN: Accor’s second MGallery COLLECTION hotel in Greece

A vibrantly modern escape on the Cretan waterfront, Niko Seaside Resort MGallery is an adults-only oasis

LONDON, 11 April 2022 – Accor, a world leading hospitality group, continues to develop and strengthen its presence in Greece with the recent opening of the Niko Seaside Resort MGallery. This impressive new hotel combines the unique design aesthetics of the MGallery Hotel Collection with the cosmopolitan character of the island of Crete, creating a remarkable adults-only seaside destination. The resort reinvents the classic beach holiday and is ideal for discerning modern-day travellers who seek exclusive experiences in unforgettable places.

Situated in the coastal town of Agios Nikolaos in eastern Crete, just 10 minutes from the picturesque city centre and 50 minutes from Heraklion international airport, the resort offers unparalleled panoramic views of Mirabello Bay. Visitors are within walking distance from the historical sights of the island, the legendary Voulismeni Lake, and the cosmopolitan centre of the area that offers a variety of activities and experiences.

Niko Seaside Resort MGallery features 141 rooms and suites with private plunge pools and stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and the historic town. The property is a harmonious blend of island style and modern opulence. The newly renovated building features wood and marble as primary materials as well as a colour palette of grey, green, and blue shades that complement the space and its surroundings. It offers guests a friendly and welcoming environment for rest and relaxation.

The hotel uniquely intertwines water as one of its central features offering a truly ethereal experience. The impressive rooftop pool and lounge is the perfect setting for a memorable summer getaway. Against the backdrop of the Aegean, guests will experience moments of relaxation with their friends, while enjoying signature cocktails from the hotel bar. For those who appreciate refined flavours, the creative chefs of the hotel’s two on-site restaurants provide guests with a special culinary experience that melds the flavours of Crete with international influences.

As with every MGallery property around the world, Niko Seaside Resort MGallery has its own unique character and story to share. This is expressed through its Iconic Object and Memorable Moment. The resort shares the Cretan spirit of hospitality, having as an Iconic Object the Cretan Lyra, and as a Memorable Moment a visit to Spinalonga, a quaint uninhabited island boasting an open-air museum and a rich culture and history.

Niko Seaside Resort, the second MGallery hotel in Greece, will be a beacon of hospitality on the island of Crete, offering carefree moments of relaxation to visitors.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in Greece into the beautiful island of Crete, one of the world’s favourite Greek destinations. The second MGallery property in the country and inspiring boutique hotel, opening its doors this April, will be a wonderful chance for guests to experience the unique and inspiring character of the island. Additionally, we are very happy to be working with Knossians Group and Hines, as we begin to explore the stunning island.” said Cristina Ramos, COO Franchised Hotels Southern Europe, Accor.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Accor and MGallery; it is truly an honour to have the trust, credibility, and expertise of this highly successful global hospitality group. We cannot wait for the unveiling and opening of this stunning property and look forward to welcoming guests from around the world to this heaven of shimmering blues.” mentioned Vangelis Mantzavinatos, Director Asset Management, Hines Greece.

