at Pine Cliffs Resort Launches New Burnout and Wellness Retreat

LONDON, May 2022: Serenity SPA at Pine Cliffs, a Luxury Collection Resort, has launched an exclusive new wellness programme, ‘The Detox Retreat’. Combatting and preventing burnout and stress is the focus, a focus on slowing down and resynchronising. The retreat offers guests a selection of high-quality 3, 5, or 7-day treatments and full access to the Thermal Oasis, all whilst enjoying the grounds and amenities of the luxury resort

Serenity SPA has won several awards at the World Luxury Spa Awards, including “Best Luxury Spa Destination in Portugal”, “Best Luxury Wellness Spa in Europe” in 2018 and more recently “Boutique Spa of the Year” in 2020.

Guests can choose one of three different lengths for the programme: three, five or seven days. However long they choose it to be, the retreat is an experience of pure pleasure and relaxation. Applicants have full access to the Thermal Oasis for the duration of the programme – it is equipped with facilities including an herbal sauna, hydrotherapy pool, jacuzzi and a salt sauna.

The 3-day programme offers:

An introduction to the SPA programme and a consultation with a nutritionist

A 50-minute lymphatic drainage massage and an exfoliation and detoxifying body treatment

A body impedance bio analysis and a 60-minute group fitness class

A 20-minute marine detox bath

An 80-minute detox massage and a 50-minute recovery massage

A customised plan for each applicant to take home

The 5-night stay includes:

Two additional lymphatic drainage massages of 25 and 50 minutes

A customised nutrition consultation with a ten-day detox kit

A 50-minute exfoliation and detoxifying body wrap and two marine detox baths

Three group fitness classes

A 50-minute detoxifying massage

A seaweed body wrap

For those who choose the seven nights programme, applicants will receive all of the above with the added experience of a 50-minute recovery massage and a purifying 50-minute facial.

All applicants will also have the option of making their stay a digital detox by leaving their mobile phones in a sleeping bag for two nights.

In addition to the Detox retreat at Serenity SPA, guests at Pine Cliffs Resort can unwind in the resort’s beautiful gardens with ocean views, hike, run, visit the bootcamp and Active Studio or meditate whenever they wish.

Prices start from €436 (approximately £363) per person for the three-night programme. Stay at Pine Cliffs Hotel start from €323.00 per night including breakfast, based on two adults sharing a deluxe room resort view in October 2022.

To book, visit www.pinecliffs.com or call +351 289 500 100.

Read more and learn about the other wellness programmes offered at Pine Cliffs www.serenity-spa.com

The resort offers extensive leisure facilities including a nine-hole golf course and the Annabel Croft Tennis Academy; 12 diverse restaurants/bars and Mimo Algarve- Cooking School; the Porto Pirata Children’s Village; the award- winning Serenity- The Art of Well Being destination spa, Style- Hairdresser & Barber Shop, Active by Serenity health club, bootcamp and studio; numerous shops and boutiques.

For more information visit: pinecliffs.com

