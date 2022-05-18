‘Modern Muses’: South Place Hotel Launches New Art Residency

London-based Artist Mila Alexander Unveils Eleven Pieces That Exude Female Empowerment

South Place Hotel, East London’s stylish boutique retreat is launching its latest art residency with a powerful series of thought-provoking pieces by London-based artist, Mila Alexander. The exhibition comprises eight portraits and one sculpture that draw inspiration from female beauty and sensuality, cinematography, and literature. The installation, an ode to female empowerment, invites guests to challenge society’s expectations of femininity and decipher hidden messages found in the artist’s creations.

Modern Muses by Mila Alexander

Having started her career in the fashion industry, working for well-stablished fashion houses, Mila Alexander’s background in couture continues to influence her artwork, which is infused with a sense of style and an eye for colour and texture. From conception to completion, Mila creates and controls her powerful pieces; once she has found her muse, she designs and creates their unique outfits, choreographs a photoshoot and produces life drawings, before finalising in her studio. Utilising a combination of oil paints and varnish, Mila is able to achieve an astonishing level of accuracy and detail, portraying her subjects with utmost confidence and strength.

Female empowerment through art is Mila’s end goal and the guideline for her creations. Her paintings and sculptures are a celebration of the glorious female diversity of global culture. Describing her work as “controversial, sensual and feminine”, she often leaves hidden messages within her paintings, be it a story hidden within a tattoo or a love poem suspended in the background, to hint at an unsolved mystery in the world of the women depicted and invite her audience to form their own interpretation.

Mila’s art pieces have been bought by collectors all over the world with many celebrity names amongst her admirers, including iconic actor Antonio Banderas.

Après Art Wining and Dining

After exploring the artwork, guests can sip on delicious cocktails at South Place Hotel’s lively 3 Bar or relax in the magical Secret Garden, a hidden indoor-outdoor terrace that offers a sanctuary from the bustling streets of the city with a vibrant display of wildflowers draping overhead. On the ground floor, the hotel’s casual contemporary dining destination, South Place Chop House, offers an enticing menu of British classics and charcoal-grilled meats sourced from the UK.

Conveniently located between Liverpool Street and Moorgate stations, South Place Hotel is celebrated for its eclectic design, remarkable art collection peppered across each of the stylish bedrooms, and rotating art installations that have seen partnerships with artists such as Sophie TEA, Sara Pope and Laurence M White. Through these recurring art residences, South Place Hotel has rightfully cemented its reputation as a creative hub in East London committed to supporting local and emerging talent.

An overnight stay costs from £245 per room. Visit Southplacehotel.com.

