COMO Hotels and Resorts Announces New COMO Journeys

The multi award-winning luxury group, COMO Hotels and Resorts, is delighted to announce the launch of The COMO Journeys, a collection of expert-lead retreats across the group’s remarkable portfolio of properties. The COMO Journeys are designed to allow guests to learn a new skill or improve an existing one while enjoying the stunning landscapes and luxury amenities of each distinctive resort or hotel.

Upcoming retreats include:

Kitesurfing with Youri Zoon (30 May – 4 June)

COMO Cocoa Island, Maldives

Two-time kitesurfing world champion, Youri Zoon, will lead this week-long retreat at COMO Cocoa Island, a private island resort in the Maldives. The advanced course will enable kitesurfing aficionados to perfect their technique with twice daily classes aimed at picking up speed, tackling tricks and extending airtime atop the tranquil Indian Ocean. Participants are also invited to join Zoon for an intimate COMO Conversation, a talk surrounding his passion for the sport and the challenges of overcoming injury to reach his goals. Guests can enjoy complimentary COMO Shambhala yoga classes and signature wellness therapies at the island’s extensive COMO Shambhala Retreat, all while staying in an overwater villa designed in the style of a traditional Maldivian ‘dhoni’ fishing boat.

Kitesurfing with Youri Zoon costs from US$8,239 pp (approx. £6,258; single occupancy), including five nights’ half-board accomodation, twice-daily lessons, access to COMO Conversation, daily yoga classes (excluding Friday) and return speedboat transfers.

Women’s Wellness Weekend with Ai Jerome and Renata Citrons (24 – 26 June)

COMO Point Yamu, Phuket, Thailand

Specially designed for women between the ages of 35 and 50, yoga teacher, sound healer and art therapist Renata Citrons will be joined by nutritionist Ai Jerome for a weekend of learning about and embracing changes in womanhood. Activities include a sound healing workshop, slow and steady Yin Yoga and therapeutic mandala painting, plus talks on the role of nutrition throughout the stages of the female cycle, and the importance diet plays on strength and satisfaction. Guests will dine on COMO Shambhala Cuisine – dishes carefully designed to maintain the nutritional integrity of their original ingredients’ enzymes, vitamins and minerals – at La Sirena, COMO Point Yamu’s poolside restaurant, overlooking the exquisite Phang Nga Bay. To complete the holistic experience, all participants will enjoy a revitalising signature COMO Shambhala treatment during their stay.

Women’s Wellness Weekend with Ai Jerome and Renata Citrons costs from US$1,200 (approx. £920; single occupancy), including two nights’ accommodation, one-hour pre-retreat consultation, access to three-day wellness itinerary and post-retreat consultation.

Sodashi Retreat by COMO Shambhala (26 – 28 August 2022)

COMO The Treasury, Perth, Australia

COMO The Treasury’s COMO Shambhala Urban Escape is the setting for this mind-, body- and spirit-lifting retreat created in partnership with Megan Larsen, the founder of natural Australian skincare brand, Sodashi. The retreat includes a collection of wellness experiences, from an Ayurveda ‘rain melody’ meditation and oil blending workshop to chakra balancing, sound healing and face zone therapy, giving guests the tools to incorporate what they’ve learnt in their day-to-day lives. A 60-minute spa treatment is also provided, with the choice of either a COMO Shambhala Massage or Sodashi Pure Radiance Facial, while menus have been curated by Megan and the hotel’s Executive Chef to ensure a nurturing experience inside and out.

Sodashi Retreat by COMO Shambhala costs from AU$3,850 (approx. £2,187; two sharing), including two nights’ accommodation, tailored meal experiences, wellness workshops, one spa treatment, gift set and a copy of ‘Start-ups and Self Care’ by Megan Larsen.

For more information, visit www.comohotels.com.

