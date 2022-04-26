A floral fantasy at Ganymede for Chelsea Flower Show

The iconic Chelsea Flower Show and Belgravia in Bloom are set to return once more this May, and in celebration, elevated British bar and dining room Ganymede is serving up a fantastic floral set menu, available for lunch and dinner Monday to Saturday from 23rd – 28th May. Arrive to a beautiful floral entrance bedecked in an abundance of vibrant and colourful flowers, providing the perfect Insta-moment.

The menu will change daily according to the best ingredients available, with dishes including a delicate crab stuffed courgette flower with a refreshing sauce vierge, or Marinda tomato salad with mozzarella, chimichurri and beautiful borage flowers. When it comes to mains, think pan-fried fillet of salmon served with wild garlic velouté, buttery potatoes and asparagus; and tagliatelle with truffled mushroom ragu and Belpa Knolle, paired perfectly with a crisp glass of rosé or a glass of Coates & Seely English sparkling wine to toast the occasion.

Picture perfect desserts taste as good as they look – a creamy passion fruit pavlova topped with pansy flowers is a must, or vanilla panna cotta with strawberry and honeysuckle compote. Offering exceptional value, the two and three course set menus at Ganymede are priced at £29.50 and £34.50 respectively.

If you miss out on a table at Ganymede, nearby sister spot The Hunter’s Moon on Fulham Road will also be offering a menu for Chelsea Flower Show from 23rd – 28th May, featuring a number of delicious dishes, priced at £26.50 for two courses and £29.50 for three.

Book your table for Ganymede now at www.ganymedelondon.co.uk or for The Hunter’s Moon at www.huntersmoonlondon.co.uk

Ganymede

139 Ebury Street, Belgravia, London, SW1W 9QU

www.ganymedelondon.co.uk / @ganymedesw1

Like this: Like Loading...