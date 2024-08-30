Maldivian Safari with Sirru Fen Fushi

Experience ‘The Big 5’ on an Exhilarating Adventure in the Archipelago’s Private Lagoon Resort, with its Brand New ‘Maldivian Safari’ Package

Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort has unveiled its new ‘Maldivian Safari’ package inviting travellers to tick off its very own Big 5. A completely unique concept for the archipelago, explorers can opt to stay in a Safari Tented Villa set amidst the island’s lush vegetation or on its golden shores, complete with a private pool and luxury amenities, and made by the leading luxury safari tent manufacturer, Bushtec, making the perfect base for an authentic island adventure.

Discover the Maldives’ authentic side with an array of carefully curated experiences exclusive to guests of Sirru Fen Fushi – from venturing into the verdant mangroves of Maroshi island and discovering native flora and fauna, to soaking up the clear night sky with a rooftop stargazing session and mastering the art of Bodu Bedu drumming. What’s more, explorers of all ages can hop aboard a dolphin safari cruise to come face to face with the ocean’s most enchanting residents or enjoy a film from the comfort of the resort’s private Jungle Cinema, complete with the very finest movie snacks. Through launching this unique package, Sirru Fen Fushi hopes to encourage guests to immerse themselves within the destination’s rich tapestry of natural beauty and marine biodiversity. The Big 5 experiences include:

Maroshi Island Exploration

Guests can begin their journey with an exhilarating mangrove exploration and jungle walk, led by their personal safari guide who will share insights into the island’s unique mangroves, diverse flora and fauna, and vibrant marine life. They can delve into the jungle’s secrets, uncover the mysteries of island formation, and identify various bird species along the way. Navigate through dense mangrove forests and towering palm trees before learning how to crack a coconut and indulging in a picturesque beachfront picnic. Sip on freshly cracked coconuts, aromatic Maldivian Cardamom Tea, and sample a variety of traditional snacks.

Stargazing

As the sun sets, enjoy an enchanting evening under the stars with a nighttime experience catered to suit kids, adults, and astronomy enthusiasts alike. Held on the rooftop of the island’s iconic Kata Restaurant or atop the Sustainability Lab, plush sunbeds await guests for an evening spent gazing up at celestial skies free from light pollution. Using the Starwalk app, guests can identify constellations and engage in a Q&A session to brush up on facts such as the year of the first moon landing or discover interesting details about our planets, all whilst tucking into a selection delectable canapes and refreshing beverages.

Beach BBQ & Bodu Beru Drum Class

Indulge in a unique culinary experience with a sand pit BBQ, whereby authentic dishes are prepared in banana leaves over coconut husk-fuelled flames, to showcase the natural and sustainable use of the produce. While savouring an array of diverse flavours and aromas, guests can participate in a Bodu Beru class to master the basics under the watchful eye of local musicians, before sitting back to enjoy captivating performances by the firepit. Soundtracked by the beat of the drums, guests can choose between a beachside dinner setup or a secluded jungle location, perfect for private family gatherings or couples seeking an intimate evening of cultural immersion and delicious cuisine.

Dhoni Fishing Trip & Dolphin Safari Cruise

Embark on a sunset safari cruise, combining hand line fishing and dolphin spotting aboard a traditional Dhoni boat. Marvel at the natural beauty of the Maldives from the waves, and witness dolphins thriving in their natural habitat. Canapes and sparkling champagne are served onboard, with the option of fine wines for an added taste of luxury. Learn about sustainable fishing practices and conservation efforts implemented by local fisherman; and upon returning to the island, savour the thrill of grilling freshly caught fish from the comfort of the tented villa, providing a delightful conclusion to this sunset adventure.

Jungle Cinema

After days spent exploring, enjoy the ultimate alfresco movie night as villas are transformed to jungle cinemas. Sit back, relax and soak up the magic of the silver screen in candlelight, with a vast selection of films to choose from. Opt for classic movie snacks including pretzels, ice cream, popcorn and pizza, or for a truly elevated experience enjoy an a la carte dinner under the stars accompanied by guests’ favourite blockbuster.

