Best for: Balancing Immunity

To alleviate anxiety, rebalance body and mind and inspire life-long wellbeing, COMO Hotels and Resorts has launched new transformative wellness programmes at its two luxurious Maldivian properties – COMO Cocoa Island and COMO Maalifushi. Rooted in proactive holistic wellness and built on the science of nutrition, the COMO Wellness Retreats offer guests the chance to learn from world-leading wellbeing practitioners – such as immunity and preventative care experts, healing bodywork gurus and yoga instructors – as well as indulge in restorative spa rituals and enjoy the soul-nourishing COMO Shambhala cuisine with the overall aim of building immune resilience and body strength.

The retreats include a preliminary consultation to identify individual needs and goals, a tailored schedule of specific treatments, yoga, meditation, gentle exercise and a bespoke COMO Shambhala Cuisine menu, created with genuine produce to boost concentration and energy, balance the blood-sugar ratio and satisfy cravings. The new COMO Wellness Retreats end with a final, comprehensive consultation to ensure the impact of the retreat lasts long after leaving the island.

Best for: Family Wellbeing

Emerald Maldives Resort & SPA

One of the destination’s most sought-after family-friendly resorts, Emerald Maldives Resort and SPA, has launched a bespoke menu of spa treatments tailored to younger skin inspired by the believe that one is never too young to look after their wellbeing. After a day of exploring the Maldives’ largest Kids’ Club – The Dolphin Kids Club – the new Treat The Little Feet ritual focuses on soothing tired toes, with a nourishing foot soak, scrub and mask, complete with a gentle massage. Tiny travellers with a sweet tooth can also enjoy a chocolate clay body wrap, moisturising sun-kissed skin, or a gentle full-body Mini Me Massage with sensitive essential oils.

Little guests are invited to join dedicated yoga and meditation classes and enjoy the physical and mental benefits that comes with it: building strength, improving flexibility and increasing energy levels. The resort’s teachers will design each session to include age-appropriate games, animal sounds and creative names for poses. Those wanting to embark on a family wellness journey and create long lasting memories can book a private family yoga session to be organised privately in their Family Villa.

Villas start at £510 on Deluxe All-Inclusive basis, meaning all meals and drinks are complimentary, as well as all non-motorised water-sports (www.emerald-maldives.com)

Best for: Emotional Healing

Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi

Built on the belief that taking care of our physical and mental wellbeing is of utmost importance, especially after the uncertainty and unrest of the past 18-months, Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi invites travellers on a journey of self-healing, self-improvement, and self-discovery as part of the new visiting wellness practitioner series. Commencing in October with intuitive Reiki and Chakra Balancing Master, Shaylini, the series will include world-renowned personalities from the worlds of fitness, holistic wellbeing, and aesthetic medicine.

Throughout the month of October guests can try deep-healing treatments such as Reiki healing and transformative chakra balancing to replenish the body’s energy levels, release pain and blockages that are preventing them to grow spiritually and reach inner peace. Guests can unlock their human potential immersed in unspoilt nature, practicing yoga at sunrise or sunset with resident instructor Lamy or meditating on the beach, to develop a closer relationship with their inner self and the natural surroundings.

Villas start from £810 on B&B basis (Fairmont.com/Maldives)

Best for: An Adrenaline Hit

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives

One of the most hotly-anticipated new openings in the archipelago, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is the perfect spot for an adrenaline-filled quarantine-quashing adventure. Situated in close proximity to Chickens Break – one of the world’s top surfing spots, producing over ten second barrels – the resort is every water sport lover’s heaven. With world-class teachers offering classes for beginners and pros alike, as well as a host of sports facilities available on land, Kuda Villingili redefines the tropical holiday by putting mood-boosting experiences at the heart of it.

Those who favour a calmer, treatment-based approach to wellbeing can head to the resort’s spa, which comprises eight ocean-facing bungalows where guests can unwind with nothing but the sound of the lulling waves. All treatments include the organic, seaweed-based skincare products by VOYA, and are personally designed to suite every guest’s needs.

Villas start at £1,000 per night on B&B basis www.kudavillingili.com

Best for: Dynamic Activities

At Velaa Private Island, Maldives

Nestled within the constellation of islands that form the Noonu Atoll in the Maldives, Velaa Private Island is arguably one of the most private and luxury islands in the world.

Famed for its ultra-luxe, high-tech, bond-worthy water gadgets such as an aquatic hoverboard with a top speed of 16 miles per hour, and an aquatic jetpack that uses immense water pressure to send riders 30 feet up into the air. Velaa Private Island has added a brand new padel tennis court, the ultimate KRASH Predator jet-ski and a limited-edition watercraft for 2021.

Adding to its already stellar offering of some of the newest water sport toys and equipment in the world, Velaa Private Island’s new additions are set to confirm its place as a luxury playground for discerning, adventurous travellers. Open since June 2021, the full panoramic court is the best, high-performance padel tennis court in the world. Without structural elements in the glass areas, the court at Velaa Private Island boasts a spectacular interior and exterior design, both for players and onlooking spectators, and has been specially adapted for all environments. Guests will have the chance to enjoy friendly games on this new court or perfect their serve with the help of Velaa’s tennis coach professionals, on hand to offer one-to-one lessons for adults and children alike.

Rates start from £2,200 a night in a beach pool villa with a minimum of 5 nights. For more information, please visit www.velaaprivateisland.com

