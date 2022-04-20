Curiouser and Curiouser! A Marvellous Alice in Wonderland-inspired Afternoon Tea at The Franklin London – Starhotels Collezione

Take a tumble down the rabbit hole with The Franklin London – Starhotels Collezione this spring and tuck into a truly tempting afternoon tea, inspired by Lewis Carroll’s much-loved Alice in Wonderland and the recent exhibition at the V&A – Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser.

Offering an imaginative twist on what a modern-day Alice might have eaten after her adventures in Wonderland, the Alice at The Franklin menu sees delectable savoury choices such as a smoked ham and oak smoked cheddar sandwich with grain mustard; and a fluffy bun filled with crab meat,soya mayo, avocado, cucumber and zesty lime. We’re all mad here, so for something a little different a soft pitta filled with beetroot, creamy burrata and bresaola is a must.

The story of Alice is told through the sweet treats. There’s the Heart Cake red velvet sponge, filled with a classic vanilla butter cream and raspberry compote, topped with a chocolate disc and a gold chocolate crown, fit for any Queen of Hearts. Other delights include the Brownie Hat – a chocolate top hat filled with pecan sablé, kataifi pastry, brownie sponge and soft pecan cream, and featuring an icing playing card; and a Carrot Caramel Cupcake filled with orange sable, caramel mousse and meringue, decorated with a white rabbit and caterpillar.

Fluffy plain and blueberry scones, one decorated to resemble a mushroom, are served with clotted cream, blueberry compote and homemade strawberry jam; and for your very own ‘drink me’ moment sip on a refreshing juice of pomegranate, mango and lime.

The menu is served alongside an extensive range of teas from Camellia’s Tea House, or elevate your afternoon tea experience even further with a glass of champagne.

The Alice at The Franklin London Afternoon Tea is priced at £50pp, or £65pp with a glass of champagne, and is available Monday to Sunday from 2.00pm to 4.00pm.

Book your table now at https://collezione.starhotels.com/en/our-hotels/the-franklin-london/restaurants-and-bars/alice-atthe-franklin.html

The Franklin Restaurant by Alfredo Russo

24 Egerton Gardens, London, SW3 2DB

www.collezione.starhotels.com/en/our-hotels/the-franklin-london/

I: @TheFranklinLondon | T: @Hotel_Franklin | F: @TheFranklinLondon

