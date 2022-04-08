AN ITALIAN EASTER SUNDAY BRUNCH BY ALFREDO RUSSO

This Easter Sunday, transport your tastebuds to the heart of Italy for an Easter Brunch at The Franklin Restaurant by Alfredo Russo.

Nestled in Knightsbridge and offering a quintessentially Italian experience, guests can graze on a sophisticated sweet and savoury buffet, followed by a traditional Italian dish from the exclusive Easter à la carte menu (£45pp).

A sensational way to start, the Savoury Buffet will boast a range of tempting treats to tuck into including marinated smoked salmon; fois gras paté with sweet apple jam and pan brioche; sumptuous savoury cakes; fresh green and tomatoes salad; and a pinzimonio selection, all served alongside an assortment of Italian cheese, bread and charcuterie.

Perfect for satisfying even the sweetest of tooths, take a trip to the Sweet Buffet and feast on decadent pastries, pancakes and muffins. Be sure to also leave room for chocolate Easter eggs, tirimasù, chocolate salame, a slice of Sicilian Cassata sponge cake, and Easter Colomba, a dove-shaped cake symbolic of Easter in Italy.

Ensuring a fantastic finale, guests can enjoy a dish from the Easter Italian à la carte menu, including dishes such as baked eggs with truffle; warming Pasta e Fagioli; rice-based Timballo di Riso; sea bream with olive oil and herbs; and a traditional lamb shoulder with roasted potatoes Italian style.

Why not celebrate the bank holiday and accompany your brunch with a bottle of world-class wine or a glass of the finest fizz to toast the occasion.

Easter brunch is available from 11:30am – 3:00pm on Sunday 17th April for £45pp, excluding beverages.

To book please email restaurant.thefranklin@starhotels.com.

The Franklin Restaurant by Alfredo Russo

24 Egerton Gardens, London, SW3 2DB

www.collezione.starhotels.com/en/our-hotels/the-franklin-london/

I: @TheFranklinLondon | T: @Hotel_Franklin | F: @TheFranklinLondon

