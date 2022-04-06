EASTER AT SKY GARDEN:

TURN THE FOUR-DAY WEEKEND UP A NOTCH

With new tasting menus, a hearty three-course brunch and free family-focused fun, Sky Garden has Easter bank holiday weekend firmly in sight.

Grab the kids and hop on up (35 floors) to Sky Pod Bar, where the garden will be filled with Easter bunnies and eggs, inviting children to take part in a counting activity for the chance to win one of 10 Bird Bees and Butterflies Seedbomb gifts from The Goodness Project. An Easter egg tree will provide each child with an egg to write their Easter wishes on and hang in the garden, before collecting a seed packet and sticker to take home. Little ones can get into the spirit of the weekend thanks to face-painters on Easter Sunday 17th and Monday 18th April (11.30am-2.30pm), while big kids can pair the unrivalled views with a seasonal serve at the bar – try the Elderflower Burst – Belvedere vodka, St. Germain, Cherry Heering liqueur, blue curacao, elderflower and lemon foam.

Fuel all of that fun at Darwin Brasserie, with a three-course Easter brunch served across the long weekend. Delicious dishes will include the signature Darwin beef burger with Monterey Jack cheese, beef tomato, Darwin burger sauce and smoked streaky bacon, alongside lighter veggie options such as English asparagus and dandelion with quail’s eggs, honey dandelion dressing and crispy onions. The Weekend Brunch is priced at £57.50 per person including a glass of Hattingley Valley on arrival and is available 15th-18th April 11am-5pm.

Or – for a touch of opulence – book a table at Fenchurch and enjoy a flawless five-course lunch (£65pp) or seven-course dinner tasting menu (£95pp) from 15th – 17th April, designed by Head Chef Michael Carr. Come Easter Monday, indulge in a special Easter five-course seasonal set menu (£85pp), with dish choices including roast spiced squab pigeon, squash, nasturtium and teriyaki glaze, and pan braised turbot, BBQ cabbage and oyster and champagne sauce, alongside a show stopping lamb dish and Fenchurch’s signature chocolate bar with salted almond ice cream. Opt for wine pairings by Head Sommelier Alexandru Pastrav from £40 per person.

To book access tickets to the gardens, please visit https://skygarden.london/visit/how-to-visit-2/ or for restaurant reservations, book online https://skygarden.london/restaurant-bars/ or email restaurants@skygarden.london.

Sky Garden – Easter never looked so good.

Sky Garden – 1 Garden Walk, London EC3M 8AF www.skygarden.london

FB: SkyGardenLondon | T: @SG_SkyGarden | I: @sg_skygarden

Like this: Like Loading...