A Toast to Covent Garden: Courtyard Wine Cellars Opens Its Doors Introducing Central London’s Newest and Largest Wine Bar & Shop

A new 100-seat, historical and vaulted bar and restaurant is now officially open, bringing an unparalleled experience for wine lovers to the heart of the city. Now central London’s newest and largest wine bar, Courtyard Wine Cellars can be found tucked under the arches of Covent Garden’s historic marketplace, inviting Londoners and visitors to explore vaulted troves of wine tasting and discovery.

Hosting a selection of over 1,000 wines from 100 wine regions and across 10 different countries, Courtyard Wine Cellars provides a diverse selection for each and every palate. Whether looking to explore global or British wines, you can find the likes of Edmond De Rothschild, Roseblood, Lanson, Bruce Jack and González Byass, alongside a carefully crafted list of super affordable pours. Courtyard Wine Cellars’ intimate and welcoming cavern is the spot to discover exceptional new selections, with knowledgeable staff on hand to guide guests through their journey.

The venue is a historical labyrinth, with 7 arched cellars, made even more atmospheric by the outward-facing windows into Covent Garden Market’s beautiful and historical courtyard. In the final cellar, this small and cosy space even gives an outward glance to the Market’s talented buskers, offering guests to Courtyard a front row seat. Each cellar is lined with shelving stacked with wine bottles, and offers romantic and secluded nooks, made intimate by candlelight and soft furnishings.

Private rooms or sections are also available for hire, and the wine bar curates a warm and inviting atmosphere, ideal for savouring a glass or two in good company, relaxing after work, catching-up with friends, first dates or for a pre-theatre tipple.

In addition to the hand-picked selection of top wines, Courtyard Wine Cellars also offers a variety of sharing platters, featuring French and Italian artisanal cheeses and charcuterie, along with seasonal dishes to perfectly pair with the wine experience. A range of healthy salads and small dishes, with authentic Italian-style pizza set to hit the menu in the coming weeks.

With a dedicated section for purchasing gifts, visitors can hand select a bottle to takeaway or to gift for all occasions, as well as a gourmet range of groceries or wine-related merchandise to complement their wine selection. Courtyard Wine Cellars’ also serves up freshly brewed coffee and a selection of pastries to enjoy pre-lunch.

Courtyard Wine Cellars is now open, offering a truly unique venue where exceptional wines, great coffee, thoughtful gifts and good company all convene. The venue also has a jam packed schedule of events, collaborations and tastings occurring across the summer and beyond, offering all visitors a chance to experience and learn more about wines.

Reservations can be made by visiting www.courtyardwinecellars.com

17B and 18B The Marketplace, Covent Garden, Greater London, WC2E 8RB

Monday to Saturday

9am to 3pm: Coffee

12pm to 10.30pm: Food and wine

Sunday

9am to 3pm: Coffee

12pm to- 9.30pm: Food and wine

@courtyardwinecellars

