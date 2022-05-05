LEONARDSLEE LAKES & GARDENS

ENJOY AL FRESCO SEASON WITH NEW VINEYARD PICNICS AT LEONARDSLEE LAKES AND GARDENS

New for Spring 2022, Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens in West Sussex – the unique gastronomic destination inspired by South Africa’s Cape Winelands – has launched a new vineyard afternoon tea picnic to be enjoyed in its 3.1 acre Pinotage vineyard – England’s first of its kind growing Pinot Noir and Pinotage grapes.

Set in the heart of Leonardslee’s Grade I listed gardens, surrounded by breathtaking views of the valley, gourmands can now enjoy an authentic picnic menu and a selection of award-winning wines grown on Leonardslee’s sister estate, Benguala Cove Lagoon Wine Estate, in South Africa.

Priced from £17.50 per person and available Wednesday – Sunday, the freshly made seasonal afternoon tea selection includes delectable homemade finger sandwiches, mini sausage rolls, traditional scones topped with strawberry jam and clotted cream and indulgent sweet treats such as mini carrot cake, macarons and chocolate petit fours. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are also available.

Elevate your al fresco experience with wine from the Leonardslee Collection, with Leonardslee Rosé, Leonardslee Sauvignon Blanc, Leonardslee Syrah, Benguela Cove Cuvee58 and Benguela Cove Joie De Virve Cape Classique available.

Picnics must be prebooked and are only available when purchasing a garden access ticket (£14.50 for adults , £6.50 for children and free for members). This allows picnickers to explore the 240-acres of magnificent woodland and seven interlaced lakes, including the newly opened Sculpture Park currently showcasing ‘The Walk of Life’ exhibition featuring more than 80 individual sculptures by renowned artist, Anton Smit. Walkers will also spot a rare colony of wallabies introduced in 1889, as well as several species of deer.

For further information and to book, visit https://www.leonardsleegardens.co.uk/vineyard-picnics.

Leonards Lakes & Gardens

Brighton Road, Lower Beeding, Horsham, RH13 6PP

https://www.leonardsleegardens.co.uk

https://www.leonardsleegardens.co.uk/leonardslee-house

I: @leonardsleegardens | @leonardsleehouse | @interludesussex

/ F: Leonardslee Gardens/ T: @leonardsleeG | @Interludesussex

