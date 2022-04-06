Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star in Paramount Pictures' "THE LOST CITY."

THE LOST CITY 2022

Paramount Pictures Presents

A Fortis Films | 3DOT Productions | Exhibit A Production

Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.

 

DIRECTED BY

Adam Nee and Aaron Nee

SCREENPLAY BY

Oren Uziel and Dana Fox and Adam Nee & Aaron Nee

STORY BY

Seth Gordon

PRODUCED BY

Liza Chasin, Sandra Bullock, Seth Gordon

EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY

JJ Hook, Dana Fox, Julia Gunn, Margaret Chernin

   STARRING

Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison, Bowen Yang

