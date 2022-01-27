SKY HIGH ROMANCE

THIS VALENTINE’S DAY AT SKY GARDEN

Looking to go above and beyond this Valentine’s Day? Take your date to cloud nine at London’s iconic Sky Garden. Choose from a laid-back, music-filled evening in one of the Sky Bars or the ultimate fine-dining experience at Fenchurch Restaurant, whilst enjoying 360-degree panoramic views of The City’s skyline.

Sky Bars (Sky Pod and City Garden Bar)

Sky Pod, located on Level 35, and City Garden Bar, on Level 36, are taking romance to heady heights with a special DJ music night, showcasing a medley of the greatest love hits through the ages from 6pm. Couples can opt for a romantic stroll around the gardens with a standing ticket, which includes either a Valentine’s cocktail or glass of champagne on arrival (from £15pp) or choose to lock eyes at an intimate window table for two at Sky Pod, with a range of food and drink packages (from £110 per table).

Those who book a table can enjoy either a savoury or sweet sharing platter, alongside a bottle of Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut Champagne. The Charcuterie Board includes prosciutto di Parma, bresaola, coppa, chorizo and Italian salami alongside manchego cheese, pickled vegetables, and crusty baguette; with a Vegetarian Board featuring marinated peppers, courgette, violetto artichokes, feta stuffed peppers and grilled flat bread with cashew hummus and basil pesto and a red pepper tapenade. Lovebirds with a sweet tooth can order the dessert platter, with delicious treats including hazelnut tiramisu, passion fruit and strawberry tart, dark chocolate raspberry torte and indulgent mini macarons, with a vegan sharing dessert also available.

To book, please visit Design My Night.

Fenchurch Restaurant

For something extra special, head to Fenchurch on Level 37 between 14th – 16th February for a five-course lunchtime tasting menu (£95pp) or a spectacular seven-course dinner tasting menu (£135pp) created by Head Chef Michael Carr and including a glass of champagne on arrival. Couples looking to go the extra mile can also select award-winning paired wines by Head Sommelier Alexandru Pastrav (supplementary charge from £45pp for lunch and from £67pp for dinner).

Designed with sharing in mind, the delectable dinner dishes include cured Lake District beef on a Tunworth cheese crumpet with yellow mustard seeds, egg yolk and smacked cucumber; roast XL scallop and Cornish crab beurre blanc with celeriac, and Granny Smith apple; venison Wellington for two, served with garlic buttered greens and pomme purée; and the indulgent “Don’t Break My Heart” dessert of Yorkshire rhubarb, white chocolate, pistachio and rose to finish.

To book, please visit www.skygarden.london/restaurants/fenchurch/, or contact restaurants@skygarden.london / 0333 772 0020.

