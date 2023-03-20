LARCH RESTAURANT

A TASTE OF ITALY IN THE HEART OF THE CITY

A modern trattoria comes to the city with the opening of Larch, a brand-new restaurant, bar and café from Rhubarb Hospitality Collection, the team behind the sensational and ever popular Sky Garden. With a desirable location, and expansive al fresco terrace, at 1 Sky Garden Walk, Larch is now open for customers.

From a quick working lunch to after-work drinks or dinner with friends, Larch brings all the charm of a casual neighbourhood eatery to the concrete jungle and is destined to appeal to City workers as much as visitors to the landscaped public gardens in the clouds.

The menu champions authentic and pleasingly familiar dishes of cicchetti, antipasti, pasta and pizza, alongside main plates and classic desserts. The Burrata Bar offers the creamy and indulgent cheese three ways – Sicilian aubergine ragu with green olives; peas, broad bean, mint and preserved lemons; and Datterini tomatoes with basil and olive oil. Other Italian starters include truffle arancini, a classic bruschetta, and calamari.

When it comes to mains, three pastas – ragú Bolognese, pomodoro, brocolli e salsicia – sit alongside a risotto and perfectly topped pizzas including a picante or prosciutto di parma. Lighter choices come in the form of a seared sea bass with cannellini beans & shaved fennel, parmigiana di melenzana and a Caesar salad.

Pull up a stool at the bar for a chilled glass of wine or aperitivo whilst, come spring, head outside to the spacious terrace serving the full menu alongside seasonal specials such as seafood spaghetti and a wide range of rosé wines and new spritzes.

Inspired by Sky Garden where the natural world meets the metropolis, Larch’s gorgeous interior design pays homage to the evolution of re-wilding. Materials and furniture have been sustainably sourced with eye-catching design elements including a bespoke oak honeycomb tile bar, designed to look like the inside of a beehive and natural plaster walls brought to life with real pressed flowers. Painted murals, specially commissioned from University of the Arts London students, tell the story of an ever-changing landscape as nature meets the city.

Time of the essence? The Larch Café and Shop, found on the ground floor, is open for offers the perfect spot to pick-up a coffee, sandwiches or pastry before browsing in the Sky Garden gift shop featuring gardening gifts and souvenirs marking your visit to a truly iconic London location.

Larch – your neighbourhood trattoria in the heart of the city.

Larch

1, Sky Garden Walk

London EC3M 8AF

0333 772 0020

www.skygarden.london/restaurants/larch-restaurant/

I: @sg_skygarden

Opening Hours: Wed-Fri 5.30pm – 9pm

