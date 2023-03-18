NEW TASTING MENUS FROM RECENTLY APPOINTED HEAD CHEF KERTH GUMBS

Kerth Gumbs’ playful approach to fine dining makes him one of the capital’s most exciting chefs and this week he unveils his new Spring tasting menu as recently appointed Head Chef of Fenchurch Restaurant at London’s Sky Garden.

Served 37 storeys up against a backdrop of spectacular city views from London’s highest public garden, Kerth combines the best British ingredients with Caribbean flavours and influences from his Anguillan heritage to create his new theatrical tasting menu. And with two decades of experience working in numerous world-class restaurants, including Ormer Mayfair, Tom Aikens and Joel Robuchon’s L’Atelier, expect expertly executed dishes with just a touch of whimsicality.

Sensational snacks set the tone for what is to come – think Jerk beef tartare; mac n cheese bites and sourdough bread and seeded lavroche, served with curried haddock and tomato butter.

In homage to his Caribbean roots, three courses of seafood follow: Johnny Cake served with pickled crab, scotch bonnet mayo and roe; followed by fungi and salt fish served with octopus, gungo peas, okra and cornmeal; as well as roasted scallops with carrots, curried lobster and butter sauce. The final savoury is aged duck with tamarind, turnip and sorrel.

Cleanse your palette with soursop and pink peppercorn whiskey gummy bears before rounding off with Kerth’s contemporary take on an Anguillan speciality – a Conkie dumpling-inspired ducana cake featuring sweetened sweet potato, caramelised white chocolate, coconut and salted milk ice cream.

These dishes are also brilliantly adapted for the vegetarian tasting menu – Johnny Cakes are served with courgette, mature cheddar and scotch bonnet mayo, with fungi, salt leek and nut-crusted aubergine also on the menu.

Each course can be paired with prestige wines or creative Caribbean-inspired cocktails made by the restaurant’s expert mixologists, including a Rhu-Tai made with rhubarb, orgeat and lime, a Rum Soul featuring chamomile, rosemary and lemon and an Aged Negroniwith orange and bitters to complement the duck.

The new tasting menu, including a vegetarian option, is priced at £95pp, with wine and cocktail pairings available for an additional £75pp and £65pp respectively.

Fenchurch Restaurant is open Thursday to Sunday for lunch, and Wednesday to Sunday for dinner.

To book, visit www.skygarden.london/restaurants/fenchurch/, or contact restaurants@skygarden.london / 0333 772 0020

Fenchurch Restaurant

Sky Garden, 1 Sky Garden Walk, London,

EC3M 8AF

F: @SkyGardenLondon T: @SG_Fenchurch I: sg_skygarden

https://skygarden.london/

