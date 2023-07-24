GAME SEASON IS UPON US!

THREE OF THE BEST RESTAURANTS TO CELEBRATE THE GLORIOUS TWELFTH

Ahead of British game season kicking off on the 12th August, we’ve handpicked three of the best restaurants in London and beyond, serving unique grouse dishes to celebrate the Glorious Twelfth.

The Cinnamon Club, Westminster

Celebrate the start of the glorious shooting season at acclaimed chef Vivek Singh’s modern fine dining Indian restaurant The Cinnamon Club. Set in the striking Grade II Westminster Library, enjoy Vivek’s innovative Indian take to the resolutely British classic game, with his flavourful chargrilled grouse breast with ‘Achari’ spices, Tawa mince with fenugreek and mustard greens (£35). The perfect spiced game dish to be enjoyed against the magnificently majestic setting, amongst the restaurant’s book-lined shelves.

www.cinnamonclub.com

The Cinnamon Club, The Old Westminster Library, Great Smith Street, London SW1P 3BU

Lunar Pub Co. sites

The Apollo Arms (Clapham), Ganymede (Belgravia), The Hunter’s Moon (South Kensington) Get game-season-ready and head to some of South West London’s favourite neighbourhood spots The Apollo Arms, Ganymede and The Hunter’s Moon for a selection of special grouse offerings. Available for lunch and dinner across all three Lunar Pub Co sites, enjoy a starter of grouse paté served alongside damson jam and toasted brioche (£14). Whilst for a meaty main, dive into roast grouse breast with hispi cabbage, indulgent sautéed fois gras, pommes sarladaises, all finished with an indulgent truffle and Madeira jus (£36).

https://apolloarms.co.uk/ | https://ganymedelondon.co.uk/ | https://huntersmoonlondon.co.uk/

The Terrace Restaurant at The Montagu Arms, New Forest

Celebrate the start of the shooting season at 3AA Rosette award-winning restaurant The Terrace, situated in the heart of the New Forest at The Montagu Arms Hotel. Executive Chef Daniel Burrell, who is passionate about utilizing seasonal and locally sourced ingredients, has devised a bespoke dish featuring Red legged Yorkshire grouse, pickled red cabbage, black garlic, carrot and toasted buckwheat served with a blackberry jus. (Price is dependent on the size of grouse)

https://www.montaguarmshotel.co.uk/terrace_restaurant.html

The Terrace, The Montagu Arms, Palace Ln, Beaulieu, SO42 7ZL

