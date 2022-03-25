SPREAD EAGLE WANDSWORTH

WANDSWORTH WELCOMES NEW PUB & HOTEL AS THE SPREAD EAGLE REOPENS

Introducing Wandsworth’s newest food and drink hub as The Spread Eagle opens its doors after an extensive refurbishment. Located on Wandsworth High Street, the stunning Grade II listed Young’s pub has been beautifully restored to the highest standard, serving up a menu of quality British pub food, craft beers and cask ales, while the upper floors have been transformed to house 21 boutique bedrooms.

Designed as a reincarnation of what’s great about the British pub and taking inspiration from 18th century public houses, The Spread Eagle has been sensitively restored throughout. Interiors have been divided into the main bar and The Garratt dining room, incorporating traditional features such as etched glass, reclaimed wood flooring and vintage leather chairs and booths. Walls are adorned with an eclectic selection of artwork and globe lighting, along with two spectacular chandeliers in the bar and dining room.

Comprising of comfortable seating, dining tables and bar stools to offer a casual place for drinking and dining, the pub is headed up by landlord Connal Donovan and his friendly team. The drinks list features a wide range of cask ales and craft beers, as well as a premium wine list and an extensive list of cocktails, alongside a concise bar snack menu with hand-formed pork pies and scotch eggs.

Led by Head Chef David Waller, menus focus on seasonal British plates and local produce. Reminiscent of pub classics served in days gone by, expect hearty dishes such as bangers & mash, with pork, leek and apple sausages with onion mash and charred cabbage; rack of Welsh lamb with burnt baby gem, potato and onion hotpot and mint; and vegan shepherd’s pie with apple-wood smoked cauliflower. There is also a selection of premium, prime cuts from Butcher’s Table and a daily-changing fish special.

For city breaks and business pitstops, upstairs is now home to 21 boutique rooms, including ‘The Brewery’ suite boasting an elegant roll-top bath and large Victorian sash windows overlooking the old Young’s brewery. There are also three feature rooms, each with its own unique design with a mix of high ceilings, chandeliers, fireplaces and roll-top baths. All boutique rooms include plush furnishings, twin or double beds, a curated mini-bar, flat-screen TVs, Nespresso machine and complimentary WiFi.

Located in the heart of the high street, The Spread Eagle is now open seven days a week.

The Spread Eagle

71 Wandsworth High St, Wandsworth, SW18 2PT

Tel: 020 8161 0038

Email: spreadeaglewandsworth@youngs.co.uk www.spreadeaglewandsworth.co.uk

T: @spreadeaglesw18 | I: @spreadeaglesw18 | FB: @SpreadEagleSW18

