THE GUINEA MAYFAIR

London’s oldest steakhouse, serving up perfect cuts for more than 70 years, has reopened and there’s now more chance of nabbing one of its coveted tables! The Guinea Grill has expanded its dining space, but you may not notice – great care has been taken to match the interiors to that of the original pub, preserving the character and conviviality of this iconic Mayfair institution, once frequented by Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner.

Oozing authenticity and old school charm, The Guinea Grill’s claret interiors remain untouched throughout – expect dark oak panelling, tartan flooring and eclectic mix of artwork along with white-clothed tables and high-backed chairs. The pub’s trademark meat counter and wall of wines remain along with its fully stocked bar, dispensing perfectly poured Guinness, Young’s Original and a vast array of fine wines by the glass.

Take a gastronomic journey backwards in time where there’s silver service and an unchanged à la carte menu from Head Chef Thiago Brigidi. Expect traditional dishes of Prawn and Crayfish Cocktail, perfectly sliced Scottish Smoked Salmon and Devilled Kidneys on Toast, alongside the pub’s award-winning homemade pies, served since the 1940s, and including steak and kidney pies with suet pastry lids using offcuts from dry-aged beef.

The star of the show continues to be The Guinea Grill’s steaks, dry-aged by Frank Godfrey of Highbury in a special room it reserves for the pub as it has done for nearly 60 years. Offering prime cuts of grass-fed British beef, diners can take their pick from Sirloin to Fillet, along with sharing cuts of Porterhouse, Chateaubriand and Côte de Boeuf, which can be paired with a choice of sauces and sides including beef-dripping chips and baked Gruyère Creamed Spinach.

A pub at its heart, Sundays are home to the roast with a choice of rump of dry-aged beef, slow-cooked pork belly, grilled sirloin joint or blue cheese, truffle and walnut gratin, served alongside an abundance of crispy on-the-outside-fluffy-on-the inside beef-dripping roasties, double-egg Yorkshires and plenty of gravy. Pair with a signature Bloody Mary for the ultimate weekend feast.

The pub’s wine cellar is unrivalled and pre-dates WWII with an extensive collection featuring bottles from some of the top regions in the world, from Tignanello in Tuscany to Vega Sicilia in Ribera Del Duero. There’s also a dedicated red wine selection spotlighting wines from Burgundy and Bordeaux, featuring some of the best Châteaus of the region. Every bottle has been carefully selected by Sommelier Vladimir to ensure the perfect pairing.

Upstairs plays host to two new private dining rooms. Joining The Boardroom which seats 24 guests, is The Gallery and The Wine Room seating 12 and 16 respectively. The interiors continue the theme of downstairs with original features, wood-panelling and white tablecloths and are ideal for intimate celebrations and dinners.

A community hub, the pub area remains the same and is open for drinks at the bar, with space outside for an evening pint (or two) with friends and colleagues.

Led by General Manager Cristiano Pellizzari, The Guinea Grill is now open for bookings and walk-ins seven days a week from 11am-11pm (Sundays from 12pm). To book a table, please visit www.theguinea.co.uk.

The Guinea Grill, 30 Bruton Place, Mayfair, London W1J 6NL, www.theguinea.co.uk, 02074091728

