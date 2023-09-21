SUSTAINABLE STEAKS & A TASTE OF SOUTH AMERICA COMES TO CARDIFF

Landing on Welsh soil for the first time in its thirty-year history, Gaucho is bringing its signature sustainable steaks, show stopping South American dishes and creative cocktails to Cardiff’s city centre at St David’s Centre, a stone’s throw from Cardiff Castle. Home to the second largest community of Welsh speakers outside of Wales, Patagonia has always been kindred spirits with the region, and now a piece of The Pampas has arrived in the Welsh capital.

Inviting and Industrial Interiors

Occupying two floors and boasting a terrace, Gaucho Cardiff is industrial, inviting and symbolic of the paralleled histories between the two regions – Argentina and its fruitful copper mines with Cardiff’s Tiger Bay and its coal furnaces. Metal features, blackened steel and bronze frameworks, alongside an impressive island horseshoe shaped bar are softened with copper furnishings, plenty of Pampas grass installations and scattered signature Aztec-patterns.

Showstopping Sustainable Steaks and South American Dishes

Culinary Director Mike Reid’s menu is characterised by vibrant modern Argentinian dishes with the restaurant’s 100% carbon neutral steak taking centre stage. Guided by the expert team, take your pick of the day’s top cuts. Choices include the likes of delicately marbled ancho; a tender yet succulent chorizo; or super lean lomo. Other options include the speciality churrasco steaks with marinated with garlic, parsley and olive oil; or for those struggling to choose, the Gaucho Sampler provides diners with four different cuts, including cuadril, chorizo, ancho and lomo.

Starters include seared diver scallops, laden with ‘nduja butter, aguachile verde and lemon crumb; truffle arancini; and signature empanadas filled with your choice of beef, sweet potato and provolone, or chicken and chorizo. Whilst those looking to steer away from steak can make a beeline for dishes such as gnocchi with kale pesto and parmesan; or grilled spatchcock with ceviche slaw, ancho chilli marinade, coriander chutney and a squeeze of lime.

Bottomless Sunday Roasts

Come Sunday, it’s all about the Bottomless Roast. Available from 12pm – 5pm for £27pp, begin with a base of the best available cut of beef, accompanied by all the trimmings – think crispy roast potatoes, a light and large Yorkshire pudding, glazed vegetables and lashings of rich red wine gravy. With the option to top up and keep the food coming until you say so, this indulgent Sunday dinner allows you to dine in style without breaking the bank.

Happy Hours and the Home of Argentinian Wines

Home to one of the largest and most impressive collections of Argentinian wines outside of the country itself, the Gaucho Cardiff drinks list has a winning South American wine for everyone to enjoy. From white, red and rosé to a selection of sparkling wines, the expert team will be on hand to guide guests through the best picks for your palate and plate. Whilst for the cocktail connoisseurs, get set for the High Spirits two-for-one cocktail offer on Gaucho’s signature cocktail selection, available on Wednesdays from 5pm – 7pm. Take your pick from tempting tipples such as the Argentinian Siesta, a chilli infused El Jimador Blanco tequila, combined with Pampele grapefruit aperitivo, passion fruit, reconstructed lemon juice and a dash of agave; or the Honey Punch with Ron Zacapa 23 rum, Hennessy VS Cognac, Remy Martin 1738 Cognac, black walnut, and honey.

Finally, make the most of your Monday and enjoy complimentary corkage at Gaucho Cardiff when you bring your own bottle!

Groove into the Weekend at Gaucho Cardiff Lates

Get weekend ready in the heart of the Welsh capital at the new Gaucho Cardiff Lates. As the sun sets on Friday and Saturday nights, local talent, DJs and performers will be switching up the soundtrack for an evening of everything from dance and disco to house and a host of club anthems. Kick back with a cocktail at the bar and make the most of the music from 8pm until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Your Pick of Private Dining and Events

Whether an intimate drinks party, corporate gathering or private dinner, Gaucho Cardiff’s private dining room hosts up to 32 guests and can be tailored to ensure an unforgettable event, no matter the occasion. For big bashes, Gaucho Cardiff can be exclusively hired.

Hospitality Industry Incentives

Here for Cardiff’s hospitality industry, Gaucho Cardiff will be turning Sundays into something special with a tempting 25% off for all hospitality workers in the city who dine from the a la carte menu from 6pm – 11pm on Sundays. To redeem: please email their general manager jade.hankins@gauchorestaurants.com

Gaucho Cardiff

19 The Hayes, St David’s Centre, Cardiff CF10 1GA, UK

www.gauchorestaurants.com

0207 242 2222

IG: @gauchogroup | F: @Gauchogroup

Like this: Like Loading...