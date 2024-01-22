THE CONSTITUTION, GETS SET TO REOPEN ITS DOORS

Be welcomed back to the pub as The Constitution gets set to reopen its doors in February 2024. Located on St Pancras Way, the striking canal side pub has undergone a head-to-toe makeover, complete with a new rooftop terrace, seasonal menus of sharing plates and a diary jam-packed with events, from live music to comedy and quiz nights.

Staying true to its traditional roots, the Camden local will be a celebration of what’s great about the British pub. Part of the local community since 1858, the interiors will be transformed to return the pub to its former glory, blending original features with pops of colour. Set across three floors, including a main bar area, first floor terrace and 33-cover canal-side bar, design elements include exposed brick work, quirky artwork, cosy leather seating, tiled feature walls and vintage-style mirrors.

Outside will sit a stunning first-floor roof terrace, overlooking the waterfront and complete with retractable rooftop to welcome you come rain or shine. The enclosed beer garden will also be back for outdoor pints in the sun, with climbing plants over the arched walls and lantern-style festoon lighting for alfresco evenings.

Set to the backdrop of Regent’s canal, come together with friends, family and loved ones in the comfort of the pub and feast over an innovative menu of seasonal dishes, designed to share. Created by Head Chef Jay Bond, the menu will showcase the best of British ingredients from local suppliers, ranging from bar nibbles and small plates to pies and sharing seafood stews, running alongside a vast selection of vegetarian and vegan dishes including the likes of Brown butter gnocchi with heritage beetroot and kale, and Whipped vegan feta with fregola, pomegranate and pistachio.

Behind the bar, an extensive drinks list awaits, featuring a selection of local craft beers and ales from the likes of Camden Hells, Two Tribes and Deya, as well as wines and bubbles. There will also be a curated list of signature cocktails, infused with homegrown herbs and syrups, while the summer will see the introduction of takeaway serves and frozen tipples.

Locals can look forward to roster of entertainment throughout the week, with regular quiz and live music nights set to return, along with comedy evenings, spoken word readings and craft workshops.

Set to relaunch in February 2024, The Constitution will be open seven days a week for bookings and walk-ins.

The Constitution

42 St Pancras Way, Camden, London, NW1 0QT

www.theconstitutioncamden.co.uk

