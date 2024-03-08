SKY-HIGH AFTERNOON TEA LAUNCHES AT AWARD-WINNING BAR AND RESTAURANT BŌKAN 38

Take Britain’s favourite dining tradition to new heights and venture 38 floors up at award winning bar and restaurant, Bōkan 38 in the heart of Canary Wharf, with its new sky-high afternoon tea experience, whilst admiring its breath-taking views of London’s iconic skyline.

Running every Saturday and Sunday from 10th March in the vibrant bar area with floor-to-ceiling windows, Bōkan 38 makes the ultimate picture-perfect afternoon tea spot to enjoy a slice of cake and tea with friends and family, whatever the occasion. Priced at just £35pp inclusive of unlimited tea or coffee, delve into an assortment of traditional savoury and sweet delights meticulously prepared and beautifully presented by Bōkan’s Executive Chef Robert Manea, with the option of free-flowing prosecco for 90 minutes as an add on for £25pp.

Enjoy a selection of dainty finger sandwiches with classic seasonal fillings, such as smoked salmon and cream cheese, roast beef and horseradish cream, egg mayo with mustard cress and cucumber, as well as mini burgers with a ginger glaze and smoked mayo. Satisfy your sweet tooth cravings with a generous range of tempting treats, including mini banana cake; traditional scones with Isigny cream, berries and jam; and a selection of macaroons.

Bōkan 38’s afternoon tea is available every Saturday and Sunday, served from 12pm-4pm on floor 38.

For an unforgettable, elevated afternoon tea, head to Bōkan 38. To book visit: http://bokanlondon.co.uk/ .

Bōkan, 40 Marsh Wall, London E14 9TP 020 3530 0550 bokanlondon.co.uk

F: BokanLondon / I: bokan_bar / T: @bokanlondon

