CELEBRATE THE FESTIVE SEASON

Luxury Grade II listed Great Northern Hotel, the capital’s oldest railway property situated in King’s Cross, is celebrating the festive season in style. From new seasonal dishes, Christmas Day dining, gingerbread house decorating and wreath-making workshops to live music and wine tasting, Great Northern Hotel is ready to welcome one and all!

Winter Terrace

Open now, the hotel’s spacious GNH Bar & Terrace has teamed up with whisky brand, Rabbit Hole, to create the perfect setting to enjoy winter warmers and bespoke cocktails in the cooler weather. The curated drinks list includes Frecciarossas, featuring Absolut Vodka, Frangelico Hazelnut liqueur and freshly brewed Musetti coffee; the Kick Back, made up of Havana Club Añejo Especial Rum, Velvet Falnerum liqueur, Angostura bitters, grapefruit, lime, and cinnamon and The Rabbit Hot Toddy, comprising of Rabbit Hole Boxergrail Rye, grapefruit, ginger, cinnamon, lemon, and Angostura bitters; all cocktails are priced at £13. From 1st December, the terrace will then be transformed into a winter wonderland complete with fir garlands and Christmas decorations for a picture-perfect alfresco destination over the festive period.

Hearty Festive Dishes

From the 7th of November until 25th of December, RAILS Restaurant at Great Northern Hotel is the place to be with a new festive menu available for groups of six or more. Priced at £65 per person for three courses of seasonal fare, or £50 per person for two courses, guests can enjoy starters such as Chapel & Swan smoked salmon with lemon, cornichons, crème fraiche and sourdough toast, or a duck and pistachio terrine with a Bloody Mary relish. For the main event, roast turkey is served all the trimmings and pigs in blankets or opt for braised ox cheek with pomme purée and a red wine jus. Satisfy sweet cravings with the Christmas pudding and lashings of brandy sauce or Chestnut bavarois with Victoria plum compote. Alternatively, a selection of premium cheeses with seeded crackers and homemade quince jelly is also on offer before tea, coffee, and mince pies to finish.

The Ultimate Christmas Day Spread

RAILS has got you covered this Christmas Day with a festive feast bound to impress family and friends. Starters include Salsify and Jerusalem artichoke salad with shaved winter truffle, game terrine or freshly seared scallops with cauliflower purée and saffron oil. Next, roast turkey is served with seasonal sides plus stuffing, pigs in blankets, and cranberry sauce. Alternatively, meat lovers can opt for rare roast beef sirloin with a fluffy Yorkshire pudding whilst vegans will enjoy the celeriac and Swiss chard tart with pickled wild mushrooms. Finish with a freshly baked Christmas pudding, a Clementine cheesecake, white chocolate fondant with cherry coulis or a generous selection of artisanal cheeses accompanied by chutneys, crackers, and bread

Tribute Portfolio

The Christmas Day menu is exclusively available on the 25th of December between 12-6pm, priced at £99 per person inclusive of a glass of Chambord Fizz and a chef’s amuse bouche, plus tea/coffee and mince pies.

Festive Fun for All

Immerse yourself in the Christmas spirit with festive activities for all ages including a gingerbread decorating and mulled wine workshop for groups of up to eight at GNH’s Bar & Terrace. Priced at £35 per person, guests can decorate gingerbread houses and drink to their heart’s content from 7th November – 16th December. The experience can be booked directly with the hotel via email: marketing@gnlondon.com.

The hotel has also developed a luxury wreath-making class in collaboration with expert florist, Roseur. Available from 7th November – 16th December, the two-hour workshop takes place at Roseur’s shop in Coal Drop Yard and offers participants a 20% discount for £72 per person when quoting GNH23 and can be booked directly with the hotel via email: marketing@gnlondon.com. Guests will enjoy an intimate masterclass alongside drinks before taking their very own creations home.

Great Northern Hotel’s monthly wine series continues Monday 20th November and Monday 18th December, transporting visitors to some of Italy’s most iconic wine regions with every sip. Guests will enjoy masterclass led by an expert guide, four glasses of wine paired and four delicious, complementing small plates. Tickets are £25 per person and available to book here: https://www.designmynight.com/london/restaurants/kings-cross/great-northern-hotel-london/wine-tasting-series-journey-through-italy.

Ring in 2024 at Great Northern Hotel

Great Northern Hotel is hosting the most joyous of New Year’s Eve celebrations with an impressive four-course menu alongside a live acoustic jazz trio, including vocals at RAILS Restaurant on 31st December. To start, a crisp glass of Nyetimber Classic Cuvée is served with an amuse bouche before elevated starters like monkfish bouillabaisse with saffron potato and sea vegetables, or a ratatouille tarte tatin. Elegant mains include Beef Wellington with truffle mash, rainbow chard and a Bordelaise sauce, whilst veggie lovers can delight in an all-veggie Wellington with truffle mash and mushroom velouté. To cleanse the palette between courses, the culinary team have created a delicious champagne and thyme sorbet, before guests tuck into a trio of caramel, strawberry, and dark chocolate profiteroles alongside petits fours with tea or coffee.

At the stroke of midnight, guests will be given a glass of champagne or a non-alcoholic drink to toast with friends and family. Priced at £125 per person, the New Year’s Eve Dinner and Jazz menu is served at RAILS Restaurant exclusively on 31st of December.

To book any of the above menus or activities, please visit GNH’s website here: https://gnhlondon.com/festive-season/

Great Northern Hotel

Great Northern Hotel, King’s Cross St Pancras Station,

Pancras Road, London, N1C 4TB

www.gnhlondon.com

F: Great Northern Hotel| T: @GNHotel | I: @gnhotel

Like this: Like Loading...