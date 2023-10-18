‘RADIANCE & REFLECTION’ THIS FESTIVE SEASON DRINKING & DINING

MOSAIC Christmas Tree Installation | Live from 16th November – 6th January

In collaboration with EC (Business Improvement District) and MTArt Agency, Pan Pacific London is proud to welcome the immersive festive installation MOSAIC, designed by renowned and award-winning artist Arnaud Lapierre to its plaza for the season. Set against the giant backdrop of the hotel’s external ‘orchard of trees’ light installation, a nod to Pan Pacific London’s design ethos, MOSAIC is a unique reimagination of the traditional Christmas tree made from recycled emerald-green glass and up to 200 mirrored cubes. The striking and iridescent structure reflects every detail of its surroundings, epitomising the diversity of old and new London architecture through the reflection of light.

The Orchid Lounge

Kaleidoscope Afternoon Tea Collection | Available from 2nd November – 6th January

Introducing Executive Pastry Chef Francesco Mannino’s very first collection to Pan Pacific London, the Kaleidoscope Afternoon Tea. Served in the elegant Orchid Lounge, overlooking the MOSAIC installation on One Bishopsgate Plaza, Chef Francesco has created four exquisite new patisseries, beautifully presented within bird cages on mirrored plates for a mesmerising play on light and reflection. Enjoy seasonal treats including Festive Forest with layers of Biscoff and pecan and stollen scones alongside Southeast Asian delicacies in the form of pillowy steamed siu bao buns and dumplings or classic finger sandwiches. Available noon to 5pm seven days a week or meet with friends and colleagues for a special twilight afternoon tea amongst the city’s twinkling festivities from 6pm – 8pm on Mondays. For children, the Little Kopi Tiam afternoon tea is also available.

Price: £78 per person on Monday – Thursday, £85 per person Friday – Sunday. Add further sparkle with a crisp glass of English Sparkling Wine at £10 per person. From £35 for children. The full menu and offering can be viewed here.

Straits Kitchen – Festive Menus | Available from 13th November – 6th January

This Christmas, embark on a culinary adventure like no other at Straits Kitchen. Head Chef Nick Yung’s celebratory four-course festive menu infuses the rich and diverse flavours of Singapore, Malaysia and China with dishes including snow crab and perfectly crispy Peking duck with caviar. Explore the word of Chinese wine with a special pairing courtesy of Straits Kitchen Head Sommelier Francois Bertrand. Straits Kitchen is home to London’s largest Chinese wine selection including those rarely seen on UK menus such as a 2018 Kanaan Winery Ningxia Riesling from Ningxia.

Price: £85 per person | Vegan and vegetarian alternatives are also available. The full menu and offering can be viewed here.

SHIOK!

New patisserie | Available from 13th November – 6th January

London’s leading patisserie SHIOK! has pulled out all the stops this Christmas with an array of imaginative hand-crafted patisserie as well as a showstopping Gingerbread House. Pre-order for your festive table or as a family gift, this gorgeous 600g house serving 4-6 is beautifully constructed using gingerbread spiced dough with golden syrup, and decorated with sugar icing, candies, marshmallows and chocolates. Also, great for entertaining and gifting are the giant slabs of bean to bar dark and milk chocolate broken into ‘bark’ by weight.

Other seasonal delights include picture-perfect patisserie including the Montblanc – a snow-topped ‘mountain with blackcurrant and vanilla, intricately piped with chestnut laces – pop-in and enjoy with a glass of champagne, pre-order for Christmas entertaining or take back to the office for a seasonal treat.

Price: Prices start from £6 for seasonal patisserie. Open for eat-in, grab-and-go or delivery from 7am to 6pm Monday-Friday and 10am to 6pm Saturday-Sunday. Find SHIOK! at Devonshire House (on the plaza next to the MOSAIC installation and adjoining the Pan Pacific London), Bishopsgate Plaza, EC2M 4JX. More details can be viewed here.

Christmas celebrations at Pan Pacific London, book your spot now by visiting panpacificlondon.com.

Pan Pacific London

80 Houndsditch, London, EC3A 7AB

For more information on Pan Pacific London, please visit:

panpacificlondon.com | @panpacificlondon

