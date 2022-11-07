The latest addition to King’s Cross’s vibrant and varied dining and drinking scene is now open. RAILS Restaurant & Little Bar, a stone throw from the Eurostar and on the first floor of the Great Northern Hotel, offers modern and elevated British classics with subtle French accents in homage to its proximity to the Eurostar.

THE RAILS EXPERIENCE

Formerly Plum + Spilt Milk, the restaurant has been reimagined and the new menu, created by Executive Chef Stéphane Cerisier, features elevated yet accessible dishes made using only the finest seasonal ingredients, many locally sourced. With over 25 years of experience and born and schooled in France, Stéphane’s approach is rooted in quality above all else which is evidenced throughout the menu – delivering in flavour, flair and superb execution. New signature highlights include a hearty salad of roasted red, yellow and candied beetroot topped with a tahini yoghurt dressing, finished with pomegranate seeds and lamb lettuce; and baked St Marcellin – a French goat’s cheese – drizzled with truffle honey and served with crisp sourdough toast.

Must-try mains include seared Cornish cod with buttered leek, apple and thyme dressing; roasted guinea fowl with sweet corn purée and chicken jus; and Moules Frites in a white wine, shallot and parsley sauce. From the grill and each cooked to perfection, tender free range pork chop is topped with fresh apple sauce and a crisp piece of crackling, whilst grilled lemon sole from Rye in East Sussex is served simply with a wedge of lemon and your choice of sauce. A large showstopping chateaubriand is ideal for sharing, served perfectly pink, and accompanied by your choice of two sauces and two sides.

Desserts are ooh la la with a classic tarte tatin with vanilla chantilly, île flottante and chocolate fondant as well as a vegan plum cheesecake. Be sure to leave room for the cheese trolley – take your pick from an extensive choice of French and British cheeses, served alongside bread, crackers and chutneys and plenty of butter.

Located in the heart in one of the city’s largest transport hubs, the restaurant is ideally placed for business breakfasts or refuelling before travelling. The morning menu features all the classics from a full English, eggs benedict, royale or Florentine to avocado on sourdough toast, overnight oats, buttermilk pancake stacks and a selection of freshly baked flaky pastries.

What’s more, later this year, afternoon tea will be introduced followed by brunch and Sunday lunch early next year, transforming RAILS Restaurant into an all-day dining destination.

ELEGANT INTERIORS

The interiors are bright, airy and flooded with natural daylight thanks to large floor- to-ceiling windows. Art is no afterthought with two striking and abstract paintings from multi-award-winning artist Ed Burkes proudly displayed in the restaurant. Famed for his intuitive and bold style that has seen him exhibited in several galleries across the UK, the large pieces bring additional colour and vibrancy to the main dining area. What’s more, beautiful and intricate illustrations from Laura Bourhill of Bourhillustration have been designed bespoke and are framed in Little Bar. Wooden panelling, foliage and pendant lights warm the space whilst delicate olive toned curtains reminiscent of a Parisian café complete the stylish look.

DRINK IT ALL IN

Located next to RAILS Restaurant, the inviting Little Bar is the perfect spot for pre- or post-dinner drinks with friends, as well as after-work sips and weekend catch-ups. The creative cocktails are French-inspired with a certain je ne sais quoi. The Sassy Negroni is a unique take on the much-loved classic, made with Suze Liqueur, Lillet Blanc Vermouth, Citadelle Gin and Sassy Cidre Poire; whilst the Fleur de Sureau sees El Jimador Tequila blended with St Germain Elderflower Liqueur, Crème de Cassis and lime juice.

The menu also features an extensive choice of wines, half of which are French, as well as aperitifs, digestifs and liqueurs, from classic French vermouths and pastis.

RAILS Restaurant & Little Bar

Great Northern Hotel, King’s Cross St Pancras Station,

Pancras Road, London, N1C 4TB

www.railslondon.com

I: @Rails_London

Like this: Like Loading...