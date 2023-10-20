STICKS’N’SANTA RETURNS

Experience Christmas at Sticks’n’Sushi as the group announces the return of their festive set menus, offering guests enticing Japanese-inspired dishes with a Nordic twist and a welcome alternative to the usual turkey and stuffing.

From 27th November until Christmas Eve, three mouth-watering Sticks’n’Santa set menus will be available for pre-booked tables of over six guests, each offering their own festive spin on the most popular Sticks’n’Sushi dishes. The menus will be available at all Sticks’n’Sushi restaurants including the newest UK opening from the group in Kingston-upon-Thames.

The Holly Menu (£40pp) includes delicious dishes such as the ‘Beef Tataki’ – Beef fillet with miso aïoli, spring onion, root vegetable chips, shiitake and truffle ponzu, ‘Hiramasa’ yellowtail kingfish, and the return of the annual favourite ‘Chicks’n’Blankets’– a playful take on the Christmas dinner essential.

For those who want their Christmas celebration to sparkle a little brighter, the Mistletoe Menu (£65pp) is also available, including premium dishes such as the ‘Kakiage Ikura’ – Jerusalem artichoke and shiso tempura, wasabi cream and sake marinated trout roe and ‘House Roll Black Cod’ made with miso-marinated black cod with vegetable chips and pickled red onion.

The Evergreen Menu is available for guests who wish to opt for a plant-based menu, priced at £40pp, and features festive delights such as the ‘Red’n’Green’ roll made with roasted pepper, avocado, cucumber, yuzu-kosho, shiso and tsume and Cauliflower fried and served with indulgent black truffle goma.

Bookings placed on a Monday or Tuesday will also receive a complimentary glass of Telmont Champagne each as an extra special Christmas treat.

Smaller groups and walk-in guests are also able to enjoy a taste of Christmas with three gorgeous seasonal dishes. The festive additions comprise the ‘Kakiage Tempura & Ikura’, ‘Wagyu Temaki’ – seared Kyushu wagyu beef, sushi rice, tsume soy & crisp nori and ‘Miso Fried Sprouts’ – the perfect Sticks’n’Sushi twist to convert even the most avid sprout sceptic!

The Kampai menu has had an equally festive makeover with speciality cocktails available such as the seasonal ‘Kirimasu Fizz’ or ‘Gingerbread Sour’ – Toki whisky shaken with gingerbread syrup, lemon juice and egg white, all topped with a toasted marshmallow for that extra special Christmas cheer(s!).

Looking for that perfect gift for the sushi-lover in your life? Why not give the gift of incredible Japanese cuisine this Christmas and treat someone to a Sticks’n’Sushi gift card. Whether it’s a friend, family member or colleague, gift cards can be tailored to suit everyone and redeemable in any UK Sticks’n’Sushi restaurant. Choose between a digital or print gift card, with the option to receive at home or send along with a personal message directly to the lucky recipient.

