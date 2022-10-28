is the Official Car Partner for Japan Week Festival for the Second Year.

After a successful event last year, Lexus reprised the official car partner of the Japan Week Festival 2022, taking place from 26 October to 1 November, to celebrate London’s growing Japanese food, drink and cultural scene. The week-long festival will see the Japanese car brand host pop-up experiences at The Lexus Takumi Townhouse, Stables X, Seven Dials, in Covent Garden. Inspired by a traditional Japanese house, the exhibition space presents activities reflecting the spirit of omotenashi (hospitality).

The initial evening saw visitors greeted by a bonnet mural of two large birds in flight and a stunning all-new NX450h+ plug-in hybrid model in the courtyard with two beautiful ladies in traditional kimonos guarding it. Inside, the electrifying atmosphere was infused with Japanese cocktails such as Mizuwari, Kumquat, Kuria and Yasashi. Sushi canapés, including salmon nigiri, spicy tuna maki roll and yellowtail sashimi; and Japanese coffee supplied by Ueshima Coffee Company that is enjoyed strong and black in Japan.

London craft sake brewery Kanpai based in Peckham, southeast London, gave us a taste of their varied sake wines such as Sora ‘Sky’ Honjozo, Kaze ‘Wind’ Junmai Ginjo, and Fizu Sparkling. Meanwhile, Two Tribes enticed the crowd with its colourful, eye-catching graphic-designed Metro Session IPA and Dream Factory Pale Ale cans waiting to be retrieved from the fridge and enjoy their superb taste. Drummers provided entertainment on several taiko drums drawing the crowd’s attention to its enchanting beats.

Throughout the week, you will expect to see tattoo artist Claudia de Sabe create a water tiger mural and talk about how she applies her tattooing skills to different art forms. Her work includes tattooing a giant koi carp on the Lexus UX250h in tribute to the takumi craftsmanship and traditional Japanese artistry applied to every Lexus car. Origami expert Coco Sato is running free workshops on the basics of paper-folding techniques, including how to create flowers, shapes and animals.

Christoph Spiessens, a certified mindfulness coach and published author, will lead free Lexus mindfulness taster sessions to introduce people to meditation techniques and influences. The screening of the film Takumi: a 60,000 hours story on the survival of human craft will explore how Japanese craftsmanship endures in a world increasingly powered by artificial intelligence.

Listen to the story of how Kanpai co-founder Tom Wilson and his team set up the UK’s first sake brewery, describe the production process and present a season of limited-edition sake. Experience Ueshima Japanese coffee in their lounge with sessions hosted by a coffee master. Discover more about the craftsmanship and fine materials that Lexus applies to its cars and admire the all-new NX450h+ plug-in hybrid model in the courtyard.

Restaurants partaking in Japan Week Festival 2022 include The Prince Akatoki Hotel, where you can experience ‘A Taste of Japan’ with a unique hotel stay, sushi masterclass, sake tasting, dining credit and breakfast. The Aubrey has various offers, including a complimentary nigiri platter, Atarashī Autumn cocktail or free fluffy pancakes for guests during brunch with a minimum spend. Pantechnicon will have its Toyama Sake Supper Club on 1 November. M Threadneedle Street is offering complimentary Japanese-inspired cocktails.

Katsute 100 is giving a discount on all drinks, and Kanada Ya is offering a discount of 15% off all sakes. Tokyo Sukiyaki will provide diners with a free Sukiyaki Egg when they order a portion of Sukiyaki, and at Machiya, you will get a complimentary glass of sake. Impart in Japanese classes with 10% off at the School of Wok, after which you can enjoy unique Japanese cocktails at Apothecary East and Koji. Benihana offers a unique set menu, or you can get two special dishes and cocktails at Novikov Restaurant & Bar. Ginza St James provides a special ‘Spring Kyoyu’ Japan Week Festival menu.

You can find the restaurant offers at www.japanweekfestival.co.uk/offers

Japan Week Festival 2022 is taking place at The Stables, 40 Earlham Street, Seven Dials, London WC2H 9LH.

www.japanweekfestival.co.uk

Images credit: Courtney Richards @seattletolondon

