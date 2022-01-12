Ghostface in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream."

SCREAM

NEW FILM RELEASE

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

 

DIRECTED BY
Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett

EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY

Kevin Williamson, Chad Villella, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad, Marianne Maddalena

PRODUCED BY
William Sherak, p.g.a. James Vanderbilt, p.g.a. Paul Neinstein, p.g.a.

BASED ON CHARACTERS CREATED BY
Kevin Williamson

WRITTEN BY
James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick

STARRING
Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar, with Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Neve Campbell

Previous CICCHETTI RISTORANTE ITALIANO
The Bite News Team
klbell
THE BITE MAGAZINE MEDIA caters for the confident and stylish woman and confident men who knows exactly what they want in fashion,beauty and a luxury lifestyle of living. It’s designed to take the reader on a visionary journey of self-discovery in a fresh and unique fusion of styling through amazing and exciting pictures, rich editorial content and catwalk experiences. We provide the absolute on current fashion and lifestyle news and reviews around the world. With years of experience within our team. We like to keep our readers informed on up-and-coming designers and make-up and hair stylist trends, as well as covering established fashion, music and film icons. We pride ourselves on featuring exotic holiday destinations and the best restaurant cuisine in the UK, as well as reviews on those high calibre cars you’d love to be seen driving, and also include the latest on artists and their inspirational work.

Related Posts

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

twenty + seventeen =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: