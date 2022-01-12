NEW FILM RELEASE

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

DIRECTED BY

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY

Kevin Williamson, Chad Villella, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad, Marianne Maddalena



PRODUCED BY

William Sherak, p.g.a. James Vanderbilt, p.g.a. Paul Neinstein, p.g.a.



BASED ON CHARACTERS CREATED BY

Kevin Williamson Kevin Williamson WRITTEN BY

James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick STARRING

Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar, with Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Neve Campbell

