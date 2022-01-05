CICCHETTI RISTORANTE ITALIANO

FINE ITALIAN DINING WITH A TOUCH OF VENITIAN BÁCARO CULTURE:

In April 2022, multi-award-winning restaurant group San Carlo will bring its critically acclaimed and much-loved brand, Cicchetti, to Hans Road in Knightsbridge.

Following the huge success and praise for San Carlo Cicchetti in London’s Piccadilly and Covent Garden, the Knightsbridge restaurant will offer opulent and elevated authentic Italian dining.

Located on Hans Road, adjacent to Harrods, Cicchetti Knightsbridge will open seven days a week serving up freshly prepared regionally inspired plates, mostly using ingredients sourced direct from artisan producers in Italy and perfect for sharing. Expect a buzzing atmosphere, and the impeccable service synonymous with the San Carlo family of restaurants.

Guests can start with an aperitivo such as a Bellini Veneziana with white peach juice and exclusively sourced prosecco alongside perfect-for-picking crostini and stuzzichini, including Prosciutto San Daniele with gnocco fritto and burrata with Parma ham and black truffle. The menu will feature seasonally inspired choices and Cicchetti classic signature dishes including the ever-popular and decadent black truffle ravioli; burrata with smoked aubergine and toasted hazlenuts; and black salt sea bass with herb and olive oil salmoriglio alongside new dishes, unique to Knightsbridge.

Spread across two storeys, the 100-cover restaurant also features a standalone bar and a private dining room seating 18. The elegant and timeless interiors reflect classical Venetian architecture, and the work of some of the city’s most influential residents – such as Carlo Scarpa – is referenced throughout the scheme. Using plenty of varnished wood and a light and fresh palette, design details evoke the water taxis and luxury yachts synonymous with the region.

Cicchetti Knightsbridge – bringing a taste of la dolce far niente (tr: pleasant idleness) to the neighbourhood.

Cicchetti Knightsbridge

6 Hans Road, London SW3 1RX

https://sancarlo.co.uk

