CELEBRATE THIS VALENTINE’S DAY!

With the most romantic day of the year around the corner, Bar + Block is turning up the heat with a special three-course Valentine’s Day menu across all its London sites.

Wine and dine your loved one this Valentine’s Day at Bar + Block as the steakhouse turns up the heat with its special three-course V-Day menu for just £30pp including a special signature cocktail. Running from Friday 11th – Monday 14th February, expect a flame-grilled feast that’s not for the faint-hearted!

Arrive to a charming pink welcome Love Potion cocktail – a mix of vodka, schnapps and fresh strawberries, topped with candy floss, followed by a choice of starters including the aptly named Smoked Salmon, Prawn and Avo-cuddle cocktail with prawns, avocado and lashings of Marie Rose sauce. For the main event, tuck into the Melt My Heart steak – a choice of a prime cut of 8oz/12oz sirloin, ribeye, rump or fillet sourced from British and Irish Angus breeds renowned for their taste and tenderness – and topped with garlic butter and a choice of sides. End things on a sweet note with some spooning – decadent desserts almost too good to share including a Melting Chocolate dome or the tempting Strawberry & Chocolate Fondue.

With restaurants available across London including Kings Cross, Aldgate, Wimbledon and Southwark, book your spot now and treat someone special to a cut above the rest this Valentine’s Day.

Bar + Block Steakhouse – Feed the love this Valentine’s Day

Bar + Block

Aldgate

66 Alie Street, London, E1 8PX

King’s Cross

26-30 York Way, Kings Cross, N1 9AA

Southwark

New Marlborough Yard, Ufford Street, SE1 8LE

Sutton

St. Nicholas Way, Sutton, SM1 1AT

Wimbledon

153-161 The Broadway, Wimbledon, SW19 1NE

W: www.barandblock.co.uk/en-gb

T: @barandblock / I: @barandblock / F: barandblock

