SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2

TIME TO TURN UP THE HEAT

The world’s favourite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.

 

Paramount Pictures Presents

In Association with SEGA Sammy Group

An Original Film / Marza Animation Planet / Blur Studio Production

DIRECTED BY:

Jeff Fowler

SCREENPLAY BY:

Pat Casey & Josh Miller and John Whittington

STORY BY:

Pat Casey & Josh Miller

Based on the SEGA Video Game

PRODUCED BY:

Neal H. Moritz, p.g.a, Toby Ascher, p.g.a, Toru Nakahara, Hitoshi Okuno

EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY:

Haruki Satomi, Yukio Sugino, Shuji Utsumi, Nan Morales, Tim Miller

STARRING:

James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Lee Majdoub, with Idris Elba and Jim Carrey

