Gather your crew and head to The Defector’s Weld, which has reopened following a complete makeover, re-cementing its place as the institution of Shepherd’s Bush. As well as a brand-new look, expect an extensive selection of craft beers, a lip-smacking menu featuring street food and classic pub grub, alongside a host of DJ nights.

Smack-bang in the middle of the action, with Westfield White City and the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire as neighbours, make Defector’s your new hangout. Whether you’re after a post-shopping bite, a pre-gig warm-up or to bust some shapes with pals, there’s something for everyone, with a roster of events and a pint at the bar waiting.

Set across two floors, The Defector’s Weld is ready to party with fresh new interiors, featuring pops of colour, neon signage and vibrant artwork throughout. The expansive bar area downstairs blends industrial elements with contemporary twists, from brass lighting, exposed brickwork and original timber flooring to bookable spaces with roaring fireplaces, leather seating and glazed glass panelling. Upstairs is home to an additional bar and seating area, ideal for group bookings and celebrations, while outside, discover the new 40-cover heated courtyard, completely covered with a glazed roof and adorned with festoon lighting, glass pendants and an eclectic mix of comfy leather seating.

Inspired by some of the capital’s diverse street-food scene, expect a menu bursting with flavour. Dish highlights include Beef tacos with pickled scotch bonnet, Noceralla olives and black garlic corn bread with Nduja butter and Beef Brisket doughnuts topped with ale mustard popcorn, alongside sharing platters that feature Hot tatties nachos and Kabocha burnt ends with Bergamot gremolata and rarebit sauce. There is also a selection of hearty pub classics such as Toad in the hole with Ogleshield mash and onion gravy, or a vegan Squash + sage hot pot with Cornish potatoes and chestnuts.

Beer aficionados can enjoy an extensive selection of craft brews, from hoppy ales to rich stouts, from London breweries Gypsy Hill and Hackney, as well as those further afield, including current trailblazers Deya, an independent brewery based in Cheltenham. There is also a carefully curated cocktail list and wine list. Cheers!

With music and retail destinations right around the corner, The Defector’s Weld is the go-to place for group dinners, after-work drinks or to simply party with friends, offering a great range of spaces and packages for an unforgettable night. Every Friday and Saturday, eat to the beat as DJs take to the decks ‘til late, while from February, rugby lovers will be able to catch the games on screens across the pub. Plus, with a whirlwind of events planned in the new year, from quizzes to music nights, keep an eye on the ‘What’s On’ page for future celebrations.

Now open and available to book for parties, round-up your crew and head to The Defector’s Weld this winter.

Defector’s Weld

170 Uxbridge Road, London, W12 8AA, Tel: 02087490008

www.defectors-weld.co.uk

Opening hours- Monday-Thursday: 11am – 12am, Friday – Saturday: 11am – 2am, Sunday: 11am – 11pm

