House of Punk-Style Studio

Embrace Your Rebellious Spirit in King’s Cross

This September, Kings Cross opened the doors to House of Punk – a first-of-its-kind, real-life punk-style studio, presenting the hottest punk-inspired looks to help shoppers embrace their rebellious spirit and tap into one of the AW23 seasons biggest trends.

The two-week pop-up (Wednesday 13 – Sunday 24 September) celebrates London’s punk subculture’s iconic aesthetic and attitude, infused with a contemporary twist. 

Visitors can stop by the immersive shopping experience where the ten fully styled looks will captivate imaginations. With newfound inspiration from the curated ensembles, shoppers can head directly to the King’s Cross and Coal Drops Yard shops to get their hands on the pieces they love in real time. 

Kings Cross, which sat at the heart of Camden and Islingtons thriving 1970s and 80s punk scene, has partnered with leading fashion stylist and archivist Karen Clarkson, who has collaborated with brands including Vivienne Westwood, which has seen her become well-versed in the world of punk. 

The pop-up helps shoppers tap into the upcoming seasons punk trend, whether they are dipping their toe in for the first time or are die-hard punk fashionistas. Timelessly classic punk-inspired items often found in the bars and clubs of Kings Cross in the 70s and 80s, like tartan, leather, fishnets and the ever-popular Dr. Martens, are fused with modern pieces that embody self-expression and individuality. 

With a selection of womenswear, menswear and gender-fluid looks on offer, shoppers can browse several different looks, each curated with pieces from global brands and smaller independents alike, including & Other Stories, American Vintage, BA&SH, Beyond Retro, LEstrange, A.P.C., Universal Works, Emin & Paul, Rains, Blackhorse Lane Ateliers and Wolf & Badger. Visitors can expect to find pieces celebrating eclectic dressing and creativity, with newer items mixed in with vintage finds. 

The pop-up will be located in KIOSK N1C in Coal Drops Yard, a creative space on Lower Stable Street designed by interior stylist Ms Pink. The style studio has been meticulously crafted to reflect the rawness and vibrant energy of British 70s and 80s punk, ensuring an immersive and authentic experience for shoppers – vintage vinyl records, powerful punk colour palettes, metallic studding and more. 

www.kingscross.co.uk

Photo credit: Malcolm Menzies

