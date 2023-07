Since launching her first collection in 1981, the unconventional and iconic Scot-tish designer Pam Hogg has dressed music and TV icons, some of whom are her friends and associates. The style rebel and advocator for people’s rights has re-invented her collections every season, remaining a fixture on the London Fash-ion Week calendar, with celebrities, cult figures and fashionistas flocking to her shows. We follow her multiple hats of artist, fashion designer, filmmaker, and singer. Page 14

