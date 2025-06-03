Launches ‘Speed of Sound’ Express Lunch

SOUND Cafe at The Cumberland Hotel is introducing the ‘Speed of Sound’ Express Lunch Menu, a brand new lunchtime offer of delicious signature dishes, built to ensure diners can escape for a lunchtime meal, even whilst up against demanding daily schedules. With Londoners only spending on average 33 minutes on their lunch break, (according to the Craft Guild of Chefs), SOUND Cafe at The Cumberland Hotel has a brand new offering to make the most of those precious minutes.

The lunchtime menu is priced at a great value, including a tantalising main dish plus a choice of soft drink or mocktail for £19.33, a nod to the year 1933 when the iconic Cumberland Hotel opened. However, in keeping with its Speed of Sound name, if Sound Cafe does not serve a diner their Speed of Sound Express Lunch menu within 30 minutes or less, lunch is on the house!

The delectable Speed of Sound Express Lunch Menu includes brand new sizzling dishes such as The Reuben, a toasted sourdough loaded with peppered pastrami, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, pickles and smothered in Russian dressing, BBQ Glazed Skin On Chicken, served with corn ribs and Grilled Seabass Fillet, served with heritage tomato, baby potatoes, fine green beans, black olives, capers, parsley and basil oil.

Looking for something lighter, diners can opt for the Superfood Salad, featuring quinoa, edamame beans, French beans, sun blushed tomatoes, avocado, kale and beetroot, mixed seeds with roquette and a balsamic dressing, a classic Caesar Salad or Burrata with heritage tomato salad, pickled red onions, black olives crisps, basil oil and balsamic vinegar.

The express lunch menu is part of SOUND Cafe’s wider new menu refresh, which is available for diners to enjoy from Tuesday 10th June, Monday – Friday, 12pm – 3pm. Not to be missed on the new menu is the heavenly selection of homemade desserts such as the Apple Cobbler, Brownie and Creme Brulee.

Centrally located in Marble Arch, SOUND Cafe is where restaurant culture meets musical passion and live entertainment takes centre stage. London’s top live music and entertainment dining experience, SOUND Cafe offers great vibes and the perfect blend of delicious food and unforgettable entertainment.

The 30-minute time frame for the Speed of Sound Express Lunch Menu commences from when the order is taken. For full T&Cs or to make a reservation visit https://sound.london/.

