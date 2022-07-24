Bugatti Reveals ƎB.03 Edition

with Champagne Carbon, Inspired by Bolide

The Bugatti Bolide* is envisioned as the ultimate driving machine, distilling the brand into its purest and most authentic form. A track-only production car unlike anything else. Now, Champagne Carbon has revealed Bolide’s perfect pairing: the ƎB.03 Edition.

The new champagne is the latest result of a partnership between Bugatti and Champagne Carbon, first established in 2018. The debut creation, champagne ƎB.01, arrived as a celebration of Bugatti’s 110th anniversary, bringing a blend of 90% Chardonnay and 10% Pinot Noir in a bottle wrapped in blue-tinted carbon fibre. The ƎB.02 was the second development of the partnership, marking the anniversary of the Chiron Super Sport 300+* breaking the magical 300 mph barrier. Contained within the carbon fibre-wrapped bottle – finished in black and orange – was a 2006 Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru.

Inspired by the Bolide’s unprecedented driving experience and design, the ƎB.03 Edition boasts a dual-tone exterior comprising blue and black carbon fibre – a first within the Champagne Carbon For Bugatti Collection. The Bolide’s striking ‘X’ design motif, which dominates the front and rear of the car, is hallmarked on the right and left sides of the ƎB.03 bottle.

The contents of the bottle – a vintage 2013 Blanc de Blancs – result from a cold and wet winter in 2013, followed by a cool spring and a late grape harvest. Such conditions produce an intense, fresh wine with good acidity and excellent ageing potential.

Alexandre Mea, CEO at Champagne Carbon, said: “This creation, Champagne Carbon ƎB.03, is a breathtaking technical accomplishment. For the first time, we combined two fibre colours in one bottle—a complete piece of art made by our master artisans. The black fibre base perfectly contrasts the main body of the bottle, an intense sky blue. On the champagne side, this 2013 vintage brings with it initial scents of citrus, followed by aromas of spring flowers. Then a growing intensity toward yellow citrus, toasty notes and aromatic herbs. It provides an initial intensity on the palate, followed by a creamier, more velvety texture. The finish reveals hints of acidity. The finish reveals hints of acidity. The ƎB.03 will enhance a delicate recipe such as scallop ceviche, red tuna sashimi or a filet of Saint-Pierre with citrus fruits.”

Wiebke Ståhl, Managing Director at Bugatti International, said: “The Bugatti Bolide is one of the most special creations ever to have been imagined by our designers and engineers in Molsheim, bringing new levels of innovation and performance to the world of production cars. Like any Bugatti, it is incomparable, and we challenged our partners at Champagne Carbon to create something equally unique in celebration. What they have delivered is a perfect pairing for Bolide; beautiful, rare and with an edgy intensity.”

The Bolide represents the ultimate incarnation of the Bugatti style philosophy of ‘Form follows performance’. It’s founded on an uncompromising approach to lightweight construction; everything is optimised, and nothing is superfluous. It pays homage to Bugatti’s glorious motorsport past of the 1920s, which was built around lightweight, agile cars at a time when most racing cars were enormous powerful brutes.

It sits low to the ground, with sharp edges, extended diffusers and a gaping roof-mounted intake critical for cooling. In combination with the striking rear diffuser, the dominant rear wing results in high downforce and, therefore also, optimum traction. As with other Bugatti vehicles, the design team opted for a dual-tone finish, but the proportion of bare carbon fibre is more significant than in other Bugatti cars to reflect Bolide’s purity of purpose.

With rarity, bespoke design and purity at the heart of Bolide and the ƎB.03 Edition, each makes the perfect addition to any Bugatti enthusiast’s collection. The Champagne Carbon ƎB.03 for Bugatti is available to order now.

BE RESPONSIBLE. DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE.

www.bugatti.com/models/bolide

