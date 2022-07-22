Inside the spring/summer 2022 issue 31

Music artist: Stefflon Don – Like That We get to know female UK rapper and singer Stefflon Don more through her chart-hitting music and relationship woes Despite the pain of her relationship break-up, this strong woman soldiers on and continues to produce killer lyrics and music.

Catwalk reviews – LFW, NYFW, MFW and PFW COUTURE SS22 Check out our special extensive catwalk reports in our fast-paced coverage of runway shows with the world’s most creative designers. Find out which designers caught our eye with their Spring-Summer 2022 collections at London, New York, Paris Couture and Milan Fashion Week.

Fine cuisine & sophisticated beverages The Bite Magazine brings you the best in our recommendations of top eateries and alcoholic beverages in town with regular reviews. We dined at three restaurants in this issue: British style cuisine at Penny Squares in Aldgate, modern Indian dining at Colonel Saab, steeped in history and culture in Holborn and Vietnamese restaurant Banh Bao ...

Special designer: Gucci Whilst Ridley Scott’s crime drama House of Gucci concentrated on the murder of Maurizio Gucci, the Gucci family feud and the brand’s power struggle; we look at the Gucci empire’s beginning and its precedent in the fashion and luxury goods industry. Discover how the Italian fashion house founded by Guccio Gucci evolved from a small ...