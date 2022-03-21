Satisfy your appetite for adventure and transport your taste buds to New York, with the launch of the new and indulgent ice cream from Nuii.

New York Cookies & Cream!

Premium ice-cream brand Nuii is excited to reveal the latest addition to its indulgent stick range, with a new taste experience to transport you on an adventure across the globe; introducing New York Cookies & Cream.

Launching this month, Nuii New York Cookies & Cream bursts with exciting textures and flavours to entice all the senses. Satisfy your appetite with the New York-born chocolate cookie recipe, consisting of heavenly chocolate cookies crushed and folded generously through indulgent and creamy ice cream; encased in premium milk chocolate combining even more cookie crumbles.

The next stop on the brand’s taste adventure, is a jungle-like no other, a jungle that engages all senses, an iconic urban jungle that never sleeps – transporting consumers to the home of the ultimate chocolate cookie, New York City.

New York Cookies & Cream joins existing range Salted Caramel & Australian Macadamia, Caramel White Chocolate and Texan Pecan, Dark Chocolate Nordic Berry and Coconut & Indian Mango. Nuii prides itself on a high-quality flavour experience, combining surprising and exotic hero ingredients sourced from global travels to evoke strong emotion and a feeling of adventure and discovery.

New York Cookies & Cream is available for purchase at Tesco, Sainsbury’s, ASDA, Morrisons, Co-Op and others for the RRP of £3.90.

Like this: Like Loading...