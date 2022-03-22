TOAST TO THE WEEKEND – NEW SUNDAY BRUNCH

Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane is delighted to announce a brand-new Sunday Brunch, packed with indulgent dishes, creative cocktails and vintage Champagne, and it’s all starting in time for the weekend of Mothering Sunday.

Available from 12-3pm every Sunday in the opulent surroundings of the hotel’s Amaranto Restaurant – complete with grand décor and floor-to ceiling windows – brunch enthusiasts can enjoy new signature dishes and crowd-pleasing brunch classics alongside vintage Dom Pérignon by the glass and creative cocktails including Bar Manager & Mixologist, Ivan Arena’s new signature cold brew espresso negroni. Featuring a unique mix of Diplomatico rum, Campari, cold brew cardamom coffee, Noilly Prat, Pedro Ximénez and Abbot’s Bitter, this is the perfect post-brunch tipple.

From savoury and sweet through to vegetarian, indulgent dishes include a sharing seafood platter for two; steak and eggs with salsa verde; and a decadent eggs royale with Acipenser caviar with lighter options of courgette flowers with ricotta and tomato confit.

On a sweet note, there’s fluffy buttermilk pancake stacks generously topped with sweet ricotta and berries; warm waffles with clotted cream and caramelised citrus fruits, and a grand sharing apple tarte tatin for two – a new signature brunch addition from newly appointed Executive Pastry Chef, Yam Lok Hin. Each table will also receive a complimentary homemade sharing brioche with a selection of flavoursome butters to start – the perfect brunch appetiser.

As a one-off for Mother’s Day weekend, there will be an additional brunch on Saturday 26th March and on Mother’s Day itself (27th March), enjoy live music and a gift of flowers for all Mums.

To view the a la carte menu and pricing, please visit

https://www.fourseasons.com/london/dining/restaurants/amaranto_restaurant/weekend-brunch/

To make a reservation, please call 020 7319 5206 or to book online visit https://www.fourseasons.com/london/dining/

Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane

Hamilton Place, Park Lane, London, W1J 7DR.

https://www.fourseasons.com/london/

I: fslondon T: @fslondon F: FourSeasonsHotelLondonParkLane

