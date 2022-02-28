The lush beauty of a monstera leaf… the joyful vibrant hues of gerberas… the unfolding layers of a rose or frilled peony about to burst into bloom…

For lifestyle brand Shaku it all begins with nature. Founder and creative director, Shakera Tayub’s love of the natural world urged her to set pen, pencil – and paint – to paper. A skilled artist, her sketch books were soon filled with unique and beautifully detailed artworks of plants and flowers captured in incredible detail.

Easily forgotten on the stacked pages of a notebook, her idea for a collection of luxury scarves – wearable works of art – was born. A celebration of femininity and uncompromising craftsmanship, the collection combines skilled hand-drawn artistry with unrivalled print technology. Made with the finest quality threads and printed with premium dyes the brand was a year in the making before coming to life in the prestigious factories of Como, Italy. With unparalleled attention

to detail the line-up boasts a range of designs rendered in silk, wool, silk merino, and georgette, furthermore, each one can be personalised, with initials hand embroidered.

The London-based brand is synonymous with time-honored techniques, tradition and modernity, and is in line with slow fashion. Sophisticated designs have multi-generational appeal and are heirlooms to be passed down, not discarded within a season. Immune to fleeting, passing trends, they are intended to be loved and worn for decades to come. In limited edition runs but with a one-size-fits-all approach, Shaku is envisioned to be worn in multiple styles, folded into a triangle and knotted in the neckline of a cashmere sweater; tied as a bandana or looped around the handles of a classic handbag. The collection puts the needs and personality of the wearer at the fore; making the possibilities endless. “My vision is to enrich the individual style of each wearer by expressing an aspect of their personality,” comments Shakera Tayub.

Shaku; a lifestyle brand that weaves luxury with craftmanship, creativity with sustainability.

Photographer: Niklas Haze

Styling/ Art Direction: Jordan Kelsey

Model: Baba Chogwu, Jade Edgington & Siddhant Gupta

Hair: Hiroki Kojima

Make-up: Hannah Brooke

For sales enquiries please contact: sales@shaku.co.uk

shaku.co.uk

