The Big Apple at Six by Nico

Six by Nico is delighted to unveil its new six-course tasting menu, New York, running from Monday 8th April to Sunday 19th May. From street food trucks to late-night hot dog stands, family-run pizzerias and fine-dining food experiences, it goes without saying that New York City’s food scene is one of the best in the world.

New York, the city that never sleeps and home to over 25,000 restaurants, is a culinary haven. From their famous pizza to hand-pulled noodle shops in Queens or a nostalgic diner on the Upper West Side to the best modern eating of Downtown and food truck mayhem of Midtown – the city is a hub of never-ending culinary exploration.

Chef Nico Simeone and his team’s most recent visit to the city served as inspiration for Six by Nico’s upcoming menu, which promises to take guests on a quintessential New York gastronomic excursion. In order to discover the city, meet the locals and develop the menu, Chef Nico and his executive chef team flew to New York for four days to learn about the city’s multi-cultural heritage through their taste buds.

In the Fitzrovia and Canary Wharf restaurants, guests will be able to enjoy a bite of the The Big Apple through dishes such as New Yorker Slice – Pepperoni Ragù, Panzanella & Pecorino Foam, Savoury Cookie & Truffle Royale (Inspired by: Joe’s Pizza, Carmine Street, Greenwich Village), B.E.C – Potato Rosti, Smoked Bacon Belly, Confit Egg Yolk, Rye Crouton, Trapanese Hot Sauce & Parmesan Beurre Blanc (Inspired by: Daily Provisions, E119th Street, Union Square), Pastrami Sandwich – Ox Pastrami Sandwich, Choucroute, Pickled Kohlrabi, Gherkin & Frenchies Mustard (Inspired by: Katz Deli, Lower East Side and Shelsky’s, Brooklyn), The Everything Bagel – Grenobloise Coalfish, Salt Baked Celeriac, Wild Garlic, Caper & Brown Butter Foam (Inspired by: Russell & Daughters, 179 E Houston St, Lower East Side), “Double Chicken Please” – Buttermilk Chicken, Hot Honey, Jalapeno Ketchup, Thai Basil and Hazelnut Pesto (Inspired by: Double Chicken Please, 115 Allen St, Bowery) and A New Yorker Apple Pie – Baked Apple Presse, New York Cheesecake, Dule De Leche, Cookies & Creme Anglaise (Inspired by: Eileens Special Cheesecake, Lower Manhattan and Petee’s Pie Company, Bowery).

Founder of Six by Nico and Chef, Nico Simeone, said “I have visited New York with my wife before and fell in love with the city. It has such a vibrant energy and somewhere I knew we would have to visit to explore the local food scene. New York is a city full of surprises. Every neighbourhood and street has a hidden gem – it was amazing to experience this side of it in more depth with our team of chefs. We met with locals, wandered the city day and night and tried so many different food types. This made it really difficult to choose the final menu in all honesty. But we got there, and it’s pretty special. We’ve taken some of our favourite flavours and dishes we tried and adapted this into the tasting menu concept. It could be one of my favourite menus we’ve created so far.”

The New York six-course menu will be available at Six by Nico restaurants across UK and Ireland for six weeks between Monday 8th April and Sunday 19 May, 2024, priced at £50 in the Fitzrovia and Canary Wharf restaurants, with an optional wine pairing for £35.

Bookings are now open for all restaurant locations and can be made online here: www.sixbynico.co.uk

