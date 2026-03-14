Hotel Le Fontanelle & The Club House

Fontanelle Estate unveils “Chianti Living”: a unified vision for the 2026 season.

Nestled among the rolling hills of Chianti Classico, Fontanelle Estate introduces the evolution of its hospitality concept for the 2026 season. By integrating its two flagship properties, Hotel Le Fontanelle 5* and The Club House 5*L, the estate presents “Chianti Living”, a seamless guest experience where shared activities, a unified gastronomic identity and the celebration of a twenty-year legacy come together.

Castelnuovo Berardenga (Tuscany), 12 March 2026 – The new season begins with the reopening of The Club House on April 1, followed by Hotel Le Fontanelle on April 15. The year also marks an important milestone: the twentieth anniversary of Hotel Le Fontanelle, restored by the Bolfo family in 2006 from an ancient rural hamlet and today a symbol of the authentic soul of Chianti. For 2026, Fontanelle Estate evolves into an increasingly integrated hospitality system. The two properties are designed to be experienced as complementary gateways to the territory, where accommodation, activities and dining form a single narrative.

THE NEW EXPERIENCES DEFINING THE 2026 SEASON

The refreshed calendar weaves landscape and territorial identity into intimate journeys. Picture guided truffle hunting in nearby woods, cooking classes dedicated to Tuscan traditions, private dining in secluded estate corners, and stargazing evenings with professional astronomical equipment. These complement e-bike tours through the hills, horseback riding, hot-air balloon flights, curated wine tastings, and wellness moments to reconnect with the countryside’s rhythm. «Our 2026 vision is hospitality that rejuvenates the spirit, not just a stay, but immersion in a lifestyle of time, silence, and deep connection to the landscape» says General Manager Phoebe Farolfi.

HOTEL LE FONTANELLE 5*, TWO DECADES OF TIMELESS HOSPITALITY

Perched on the hills of Castelnuovo Berardenga amid vineyards and olive groves, the hotel offers 36 rooms and suites across historic buildings, including the independent Villa Il Mandorlo as a private retreat. Relaxation centers on The Health Club, a 240-sq-m wellness area featuring an indoor heated pool overlooking the vineyards, a sauna, Turkish bath, and a fully equipped gym. Outdoors, a panoramic pool blends seamlessly into the surrounding scenery. Territorial experiences such as e-bike tours, horseback riding, and wine tastings further enrich the stay. At La Colonna Restaurant, Italian tradition is elevated with seasonal ingredients, enjoyed with countryside views or on the summer Belvedere Terrace

THE CLUB HOUSE: A CONTEMPORARY TAKE ON CHIANTI CLASSICO AND A BOLD NEW GASTRONOMIC IDENTITY

Opened in 2022, this adults-only (+14) retreat reinterprets an ancient farmhouse with minimalist aesthetics: terracotta floors, exposed beams, natural stone, and wide openings to the landscape. With just 15 rooms, it ensures intimacy. Spanning 400-sq-m, The Wellness Sanctuary is a holistic spa featuring an indoor pool, hydrotherapy area, sauna, Turkish bath, salt-mist tepidarium, yoga studio, and treatment rooms. Culinary highlights include Il Visibìlio, an intimate fine-dining spot for 12 with a “blind” tasting menu exploring seasonality and senses, Osteria Il Tuscanico for convivial regional fare, and Bar Amarantho for cocktails and evening chats. Formerly on the Tuscan coast and at Belmond Castello di Casole, Chef Francesco Ferrettini leads a unified philosophy: contemporary, rooted in local, seasonal ingredients. «In 2026, luxury isn’t ostentation but quality time and profound ties to the landscape» concludes Phoebe Farolfi.

www.fontanellestate.com/hotel-le-fontanelle

www.fontanellestate.com/hotel-the-club-house

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